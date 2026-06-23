Elevate Alfredo Dinner With A Seafood Twist That Isn't Shellfish

A classic fettuccine Alfredo is a simple yet decadent favorite that can be as easy as opening up one of the best store-bought jars and pouring it over a bowl of pasta. While chicken and shrimp are the front runners for making pasta Alfredo a complete meal, we spoke with an expert who thinks you should elevate an Alfredo dinner with a seafood twist that isn't shellfish. In an interview with Tasting Table, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant, and host of "Live! From Jasper's Restaurant," recommends topping your next bowl of pasta Alfredo with salmon.

"I think salmon pairs well with a heavy cream based sauce when it's either grilled or pan-seared with butter. There is so much more flavor coming out of salmon that way," Chef Mirabile told us. He adds: "Sometimes the simplest seasoning is the best. [...] I'll even deglaze the pan with a little bit of white wine and some lemon juice. At Jasper's Restaurant, we prepare a delicious tortellini with salmon, and we finish it with a little bit of fresh dill."

A squeeze of lemon juice and white wine would not only brighten up the salmon, but it would also cut through the richness of the sauce. As for plating your Alfredo with salmon: "The first thing that would come to mind for any cook would be to either grill or sauté salmon and lay it on top of the pasta Alfredo," says chef Mirabile.