Elevate Alfredo Dinner With A Seafood Twist That Isn't Shellfish
A classic fettuccine Alfredo is a simple yet decadent favorite that can be as easy as opening up one of the best store-bought jars and pouring it over a bowl of pasta. While chicken and shrimp are the front runners for making pasta Alfredo a complete meal, we spoke with an expert who thinks you should elevate an Alfredo dinner with a seafood twist that isn't shellfish. In an interview with Tasting Table, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant, and host of "Live! From Jasper's Restaurant," recommends topping your next bowl of pasta Alfredo with salmon.
"I think salmon pairs well with a heavy cream based sauce when it's either grilled or pan-seared with butter. There is so much more flavor coming out of salmon that way," Chef Mirabile told us. He adds: "Sometimes the simplest seasoning is the best. [...] I'll even deglaze the pan with a little bit of white wine and some lemon juice. At Jasper's Restaurant, we prepare a delicious tortellini with salmon, and we finish it with a little bit of fresh dill."
A squeeze of lemon juice and white wine would not only brighten up the salmon, but it would also cut through the richness of the sauce. As for plating your Alfredo with salmon: "The first thing that would come to mind for any cook would be to either grill or sauté salmon and lay it on top of the pasta Alfredo," says chef Mirabile.
Other ways to prepare salmon for your next Alfredo pasta dish
If you're not looking to keep it simple with salt and pepper, and a squeeze of lemon, chef Mirabile says, "You can use a blend of herbs and spices, or even prepare the salmon blackened." He blackens the salmon in a buttered iron skillet, giving it a crust from a savory spice rub. This complements its umami-rich meat while also pairing with a salty, cheesy, and buttery Alfredo sauce. Our classic blackened salmon recipe uses a mix of paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Another way to elevate pasta Alfredo is to splurge on expensive smoked salmon. To incorporate it into the dish, chef Mirabile explains, "prepare a pasta Alfredo in the basic way, with perhaps some cracked black pepper, and lay paper-thin slices of cold smoked salmon at room temperature on top of the pasta right before serving. A different and unique way of presenting pasta Alfredo with salmon, but oh, so delicious!" Lastly, chef Mirabile thinks you should swap fettuccine for bowtie pasta, and again recommends finishing it with fresh dill.