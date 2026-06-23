These Are The 11 Best Coffee Travel Mugs On Amazon Under $20
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These days, most of us are always on the go. Stopping even to enjoy a nice meal, or even your morning cuppa, feels like a luxury more often than not. Whether you prefer to brew your own beans to your exact specifications, or you're just trying to save some money by making your coffee at home, a good travel mug can make all the difference in transforming a rushed ritual into an enjoyable moment, even if it's in the midst of a chaotic morning.
The search for the perfect travel mug to fit your lifestyle (and your cup holder) is no easy task, and finding one that is affordably priced is harder still. There's a lot to consider when shopping for insulated travel mugs and tumblers — from heat retention and size to leak-proof designs that actually work. But you don't have to spend a fortune to find a high-quality, durable, and stylish travel mug that will keep your coffee piping hot for your commute.Tasting Table scoured Amazon to find the top-rated coffee travel mugs that will make your hectic morning a bit less stressful, all for $20 or less.
Ello Magnet Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Available in seven chic colors, form and function come together beautifully in the Ello Magnet Stainless Steel Travel Mug. The 18-ounce cup is double-walled and vacuum-insulated to keep drinks hot for up to five hours. Reviewers say the patented slider lid lives up to the hype, praising its leak-proof design. While you shouldn't put travel mugs in the dishwasher, this one is top-rack safe.
Ello Magnet Stainless Steel Travel Mugs range from $17.59 to $21.99 on Amazon.
Sunwill Travel Insulated Mug
The Sunwill Travel Insulated Mug offers a sleek design and a surprising volume capacity. This mug holds up to 20-ounces of your favorite morning beverage and fits most car cup holders. There's no handle, but the double-wall insulated stainless steel cup is powder-coated in a rainbow of colors for both grip and style. While the biggest complaint reviewers have has to do with the slider on the lid, as it isn't removable which makes it difficult to clean. Nevertheless, it has 4.5 stars from over 28,000 ratings, and many agree it's a great value mug.
Sunwill Travel Insulated Mugs range from $9.99 to $14.99 on Amazon.
Funkrin Insulated Coffee Mug
The Funkrin 16-ounce Insulated Coffee Mug features a minimalist design and comes in unique colors and cute styles, but the biggest selling point might be the handle on the lid. It solves a common problem for smaller travel mugs — providing the convenience of a handle while still fitting in a standard cup holder. Granted, the handle is for carrying, not drinking, but it makes this insulated, leak-proof mug extra portable.
Funkrin Insulated Coffee Mugs are priced between $19.99 and $21.99 on Amazon.
Haushof Travel Mug
If you need a bigger travel mug that still fits in your car's cup holder, the 24-ounce Haushof Travel Mug is for you. This mug is built to last — even the handle on this mug is stainless steel. One reviewer praised its durability and said, "they are the ONLY mug I've found thus far that the coating doesn't degrade and flake off over time." Another said, "This mug is worth every penny," adding, "I even love it over my Stanley cup which was way more expensive."
The Haushof Travel Mug ranges from $17.99 to $19.99 on Amazon.
Simple Modern Voyager Travel Coffee Mug
With a rating of 4.7 stars from over 12,000 reviewers, it's safe to say shoppers love the Simple Modern Voyager Travel Coffee Mug. It comes in a rainbow of colors and patterns in its 16-ounce size. The plastic flip-top lid has mixed reviews for its durability, but most customers report that it keeps their beverages plenty hot for hours. It also comes with two reusable straws if you would rather use it for iced drinks.
Grab the Simple Modern Voyager Travel Coffee Mug for $19.99 on Amazon.
Contigo Byron Travel Mug
The Contigo Byron Travel Mug made Tasting Table's list of the best travel mugs according to reviews, even when price wasn't a factor — and for good reason. It's available in 16, 20, and 24-ounce options, each cup-holder friendly. It has a 4.5-star rating from over 43,000 ratings and reviews, most of which report that it's a solid travel mug and a great value for the money. The stylish grip is a nice touch on an otherwise minimalist design.
You can get the 16-ounce Contigo Byron Travel Mug for $19.49 on Amazon.
CS Cosddi Coffee Travel Mug
If you're looking for a smaller mug and a smaller price tag, the 12-ounce CS Cosddi Coffee Travel Mug is for you. It comes in a wide assortment of colors and designs with all the same features as the bigger mugs: a leak-proof flip lid, stainless steel vacuum insulated mug, a non-slip base, and a powder-coated exterior for grip and style. It has a rating of 4.4 stars from nearly 12,000 reviews, and most are happy with the quality and value of this mug.
The CS Codssi Coffee Travel Mug is priced from $9.49 to $12.99 on Amazon.
Aloufea Insulated Coffee Mug
The 12-ounce Insulated Coffee Mug by Aloufea has the design of a conventional coffee cup with the essential features of a travel mug. Reviewers say it keeps their morning brews piping hot for hours, and one said "the mug will keep the beverage without spills" even when packed in a backpack. However, the handle will likely be a make-or-break feature for most. If you want that traditional coffee mug feel on the go, this is a great option, but the handle makes this mug unsuitable for most cup holders.
Prices for the Aloufea Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug range from $10.99 to $17.99 on Amazon.
Tourit Travel Coffee Mug
The Tourit 16-ounce Travel Coffee Mug checks all the usual travel mug boxes: it's leak-proof, vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel, and cup-holder-friendly. But this mug immediately draws the eye thanks to its unique design. Instead of the usual smooth powder-coating, the Tourit Travel Coffee Mug features a chic, ripple-wave texture for a comfortable, anti-slip grip that adds a subtle flair to your morning commute. Most reviewers are happy with their purchase, saying they love the look, functionality, and quality of this mug.
The Tourit Travel Coffee Mug ranges from $12.99 to $15.99 on Amazon.
Contigo Superior 2.0 Travel Mug
Another Contigo top contender in budget travel mugs is the Superior 2.0 Travel Mug. This 20-ounce mug is sleek and minimalistic in its design, with a tall, slender cup-holder-ready cup and handle. Reviewers say this mug does exactly what it's supposed to do — keeps drinks hot and prevents leaks on the go. However, some complain about "the paint chipping off after around 1 year of use," and they have the photos to prove it.
The Contigo Superior 2.0 Travel Mug ranges from about $17 to $20.49 on Amazon.
Ello Ogden Ceramic Travel Mug
Need your coffee to-go, but not a fan of stainless steel? The 16-ounce Ello Ogden Ceramic Travel Mug lets the comfort of traditional ceramic mugs travel with you. While most of the mug is covered with a geometric silicone layer for a non-slip grip that's as lovely as it is practical, the top of the mug is exposed ceramic, so you can get that at-home feel wherever you are. Reviewers seem to agree that it won't keep your drink as hot as stainless steel, but it's worth it if you prefer a ceramic mug.
The Ello Ogden Ceramic Travel Mug is available for $16.99 on Amazon.
Methodology
In searching for the budget coffee travel mugs on Amazon, Tasting Table wanted to provide a comprehensive list of options in various styles, sizes, and price points. We also sought to include mugs with an array of features to help readers find the perfect choice for their needs. With these starting points, customer ratings and reviews guided our search. Every mug on our list has at least several hundred reviews and is rated over 4 stars, prioritizing mugs that shoppers praised for functionality, quality, durability, and aesthetic.