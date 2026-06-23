The Best Sliced Cheese Brand On Store Shelves, By Far

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If there's one thing chefs tend to be particular about, it's cheese. Whether it's for topping a pasta dish or making a sauce, there's always a right and wrong answer when it comes to which cheese to use. And more often than not, the brand matters too. Everyone has their own opinions but when it comes to sliced cheese, we can at least provide some guidance. One of Tasting Table's experts recently tried nine sliced cheese brands and ranked them from worst to best and there was a clear winner: Cabot.

A staple on the East Coast, Cabot Creamery is a farmer-run dairy company based in New England. The co-operative was established all the way back in 1919, when 94 families from Cabot, Vermont, decided to band together to bring their quality dairy products to market. It was such a success that they employ more than 1,000 people across three different states today. While the brand makes various dairy products, Cabot is probably best known for its award-winning cheese, which blew our tester away.

Both the Vermont Sharp and Seriously Sharp sliced cheddars impressed on multiple fronts. They were creamy, flavorful, and enjoyably complex. The Vermont Sharp was the milder of the two, but it was packed with a subtle sweetness that tasted great both on a sandwich and as a stand-alone snack. The Seriously Sharp lived up to its name, providing a bold, pronounced taste unlike anything else on the market.