The Best Sliced Cheese Brand On Store Shelves, By Far
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If there's one thing chefs tend to be particular about, it's cheese. Whether it's for topping a pasta dish or making a sauce, there's always a right and wrong answer when it comes to which cheese to use. And more often than not, the brand matters too. Everyone has their own opinions but when it comes to sliced cheese, we can at least provide some guidance. One of Tasting Table's experts recently tried nine sliced cheese brands and ranked them from worst to best and there was a clear winner: Cabot.
A staple on the East Coast, Cabot Creamery is a farmer-run dairy company based in New England. The co-operative was established all the way back in 1919, when 94 families from Cabot, Vermont, decided to band together to bring their quality dairy products to market. It was such a success that they employ more than 1,000 people across three different states today. While the brand makes various dairy products, Cabot is probably best known for its award-winning cheese, which blew our tester away.
Both the Vermont Sharp and Seriously Sharp sliced cheddars impressed on multiple fronts. They were creamy, flavorful, and enjoyably complex. The Vermont Sharp was the milder of the two, but it was packed with a subtle sweetness that tasted great both on a sandwich and as a stand-alone snack. The Seriously Sharp lived up to its name, providing a bold, pronounced taste unlike anything else on the market.
'The best cheddar you can buy'
All of the cheese produced by Cabot comes from high-quality milk produced by a variety of cow breeds, which helps create the diverse flavor. The cheddar variaties are also aged naturally, and no artificial growth hormones are used. Our tester could taste the difference –- and it seems other people can too, if online reviews are anything to go by.
One customer who left a review on the Cabot website said the Vermont Sharp Cheddar was "literally the best cheese" they had ever had. Another wrote, "Excellent sharp cheddar with a creamy smooth texture. This is an all around great cheese for snacking or as a recipe ingredient." The Seriously Sharp Cheddar, which placed first at the United States Championship Cheese Contest last year, also seems to be a hit. A Target shopper said in a review, "Bar none the best cheddar you can buy at your supermarket. Intense full-flavored cheddar that is absolutely wonderful with saltine crackers!"
The Seriously Shark Cheddar also tastes great with smoked meats or pasta, and it pairs well with peaches and chorizo too. The Vermont Sharp Cheddar is even more diverse. Try melting it into sauces and dips or serve it with crackers, apples, and pears, on an ultimate cheese board. It's perfect for an easy smash burger recipe too, or just placed on a good old sandwich.