Fry Onions With These 3 Simple Ingredients For A Next-Level Cookout Topping

If there's anything that you can always add to a cookout dish without fear of ruining it, it's onion. This humble veggie obviously needs no introduction. We already know it well enough in all its forms, from sauteed, caramelized, and pickled, to raw slices on sandwiches and burgers. Here's another way to cook onions you should know about — tobacco onions. Best yet, you only need three simple ingredients to make them: flour, cayenne pepper, and salt.

All you need to do is thinly slice the onion, then dredge the pieces through flour, cayenne pepper, and salt. There are many popular types of onions to choose from for this dish, although sweet varieties like Spanish and Vidalia are ideal for an extra sweet edge as they caramelize. A quick deep-fry and they will turn golden-crisp with gorgeous flavors.

Tobacco onions arrive in crispy bites with a slight give underneath the teeth, a delightful contrast against juicy grilled meat. The flavors are a whirlwind of everything you love in onions, intensified by a deep-fry warmth that melds right into the meat's hearty richness. There's also that signature savory taste and peppery aroma, only this time it's backed by a delectable nutty depth you only get with deep-fried onions. The cayenne pepper's smoky, spicy taste laces in every now and then, adding even more complexity.