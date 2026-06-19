Viral Verdict: This LA Korean BBQ Breakfast Burrito Sells Out In Minutes — But Is It Worth The Hype?

We're bombarded with new viral food trends every day — but how many of them are actually something special? In our ongoing "Viral Verdict" series, we send intrepid food journalists to seek out and try the latest edible online sensations, and determine if it's worth braving long lines to get your hands on them.

There's a hot new breakfast burrito in Los Angeles, and it's a Korean-inspired one by Kang's Kuisine. Kang's Kuisine is a pop-up that serves only one dish: a galbi-jjim breakfast burrito. Joshua Kang started selling his breakfast burritos out of his apartment in Koreatown, and they've grown to be so popular that he's now popping up out of Idyllic, a coffee bus inside an Arts District creative campus called 8th & Santa Fe.

Currently, Kang's Kuisine is popping up twice a month, with a plan to increase the frequency soon. You can check its Instagram page to find out when the next pop-up date will be and head to the website to place an order. The breakfast burrito costs $20, and it's sold only by pre-orders. Since the burrito has gone viral on social media, it sells out quickly once those pre-orders are opened up online. So, given all the great breakfast burritos in Los Angeles, does Kang's Kuisine's offering live up to the hype?