Wood Charcoal Vs Coconut Shell Charcoal: What's The Actual Difference?

Charcoal and gas grills are the two most common types familiar to casual grillers. The fact that we call one a charcoal grill speaks to just how ubiquitous charcoal has become. Often we don't give a thought to what it means. Charcoal is charcoal, right? In fact, there are several kinds of charcoal that are manufactured from different base materials and through various means. Lump charcoal made from wood or briquettes made from wood byproducts are what most of us are familiar with, but some grillers looking to shake up the barbecue experience are ditching wood charcoal in favor of coconut shell charcoal.

Coconut shell charcoal originated in places like Thailand and Indonesia where coconuts are a major crop and the waste material has been an underused byproduct for years. As the popularity of grilling increases, so does the demand for alternative fuels beyond traditional wood charcoal and gas. In the grilling world, variety and innovation is welcome. Choosing between a gas or charcoal barbecue, or pellet or offset smoker, changes the grilling experience. Choosing between wood types like applewood, cherry, and mesquite can affect how you grill and what your food ends up tasting like. But the actual core type of fuel is not often given as much consideration, when it should be.

Much like a burger cooked over a gas grill will taste different than one on a charcoal grill, food cooked over wood charcoal is going to taste different than food cooked on coconut shell charcoal. Beyond taste, factors like heat output, smoke, cost, and sustainability all come into play when the two are compared. Choosing what's best for grilling depends on what you're hoping to accomplish.