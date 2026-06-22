Alongside the Big Mac, the McMuffin, and the beloved but only sporadically available McRib, McDonald's apple pies are arguably among its most iconic menu items. Since becoming the chain's very first dessert option back in 1968, the global fast food monolith's apple pie has gone through multiple incarnations and controversies. Throughout it all, the apple pie has been supplied to McDonald's by the same family-run Southern enterprise, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Bama Companies.

The connection between Bama Companies and the McDonald's apple pie takes some unravelling. In the 1920s, Cornelia Alabama Marshall initially sold her homemade sweet potato pies at a local drugstore in Dallas. However, when her husband became unemployed due to the Great Depression, she began selling smaller pies door-to-door, laying the foundation for what would become the Bama Pie Company. Following World War II, Cornelia's son Paul Marshall noted the increase in people eating in their cars, and suggested the company produce a pie fit for this purpose.

Despite Cornelia's pie-making prowess, the actual recipe for the McDonald's apple pie came not from within Bama, but from a married couple from Knoxville, Tennessee, Litton and Jo Cochran, who had opened the city's first McDonald's franchise in 1960. Aware that Ray Kroc, the businessman key to turning McDonald's into a fast food empire, was searching for a dessert to add to the menu, Litton suggested the Southern favorite fried apple pie. The Cochrans spent several months developing the recipe, experimenting with different fillings, spices, and crusts, until they finally settled on a pie they were happy to present to Kroc. Thereafter, Bama became McDonald's go-to producer for the pies, and continues to fill this role today.