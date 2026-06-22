Turn Chocolate Bars Into A Beautiful Centerpiece Using Skewers, Foam, And A Vase
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A bouquet of flowers is always a nice gesture, but a bouquet of chocolate bars takes your gift-giving to the next level. While it might sound like a strange gift, candy lovers are sure to appreciate this unique way to display their favorite bars and chocolate brands. Beyond making a great edible gift, this DIY project also makes a beautiful centerpiece, and to put it together, all you need are some skewers, a foam block, and a vase.
Of course, before assembling your chocolate bar centerpiece, you'll want to gather your favorite chocolate bars — or, if you're making it as a gift, the recipient's favorites. You could go for a random selection of favorites, or stick to a theme and only include Reese's chocolate bars or caramel-filled bars. You can add different candies to the bouquet, too. The more variety, the better, as different wrappers will add pops of color (and sweetness) to your tablescape.
Once you've picked out your chocolate or candy, gather the rest of your materials. Start by hot-gluing a wooden skewer to the back of each candy bar and let the glue dry completely. Next, place a foam block, like a Floral Foam Block from Flofare, inside your chosen vase — note you may have to cut it to fit. From there, put on your chocolate florist hat and begin sticking the skewers into the foam block, adjusting them as needed until every candy bar is visible and the display looks full and balanced. Once you're happy with the arrangement, your edible centerpiece is ready to show off.
Give your chocolate centerpiece some additional flair
Depending on the occasion, you can customize the centerpiece by choosing a different vessel and adding decorations that fit the theme. It's an easy way to elevate a holiday dessert table, whether you're celebrating Halloween, Christmas, Easter, or another special occasion. Simply grab a few seasonal accents from the craft store to give it some extra flair.
Valentine's Day is another major candy holiday. To give your chocolate bouquet the proper Valentine treatment, consider placing it inside a pink or red vase. If you don't have one and would rather not buy a new elegant flower vase for your centerpiece, a colored cardboard gift box will work just fine — as long as it's sturdy. For Halloween, try displaying your bouquet in a plastic pumpkin bucket for a fun, festive look. No matter the holiday, you can personalize the container with themed wrapping paper, ribbon, or other seasonal embellishments to tie everything together. As long as the floral foam stays hidden and the candy bars are arranged neatly, your centerpiece is sure to impress.