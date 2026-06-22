Turn Chocolate Bars Into A Beautiful Centerpiece Using Skewers, Foam, And A Vase

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A bouquet of flowers is always a nice gesture, but a bouquet of chocolate bars takes your gift-giving to the next level. While it might sound like a strange gift, candy lovers are sure to appreciate this unique way to display their favorite bars and chocolate brands. Beyond making a great edible gift, this DIY project also makes a beautiful centerpiece, and to put it together, all you need are some skewers, a foam block, and a vase.

Of course, before assembling your chocolate bar centerpiece, you'll want to gather your favorite chocolate bars — or, if you're making it as a gift, the recipient's favorites. You could go for a random selection of favorites, or stick to a theme and only include Reese's chocolate bars or caramel-filled bars. You can add different candies to the bouquet, too. The more variety, the better, as different wrappers will add pops of color (and sweetness) to your tablescape.

Once you've picked out your chocolate or candy, gather the rest of your materials. Start by hot-gluing a wooden skewer to the back of each candy bar and let the glue dry completely. Next, place a foam block, like a Floral Foam Block from Flofare, inside your chosen vase — note you may have to cut it to fit. From there, put on your chocolate florist hat and begin sticking the skewers into the foam block, adjusting them as needed until every candy bar is visible and the display looks full and balanced. Once you're happy with the arrangement, your edible centerpiece is ready to show off.