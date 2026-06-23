Smash Vs Bramble Cocktails: What's The Actual Difference
At first sip, a Smash and a Bramble seem pretty similar. Both are refreshing, fruit-forward cocktails that often feature crushed ice, citrus, and lovely fresh garnishes. But there's an important distinction: a Smash covers an entire category of cocktails, while a Bramble is a specific, singular cocktail recipe. One goes back generations, with plenty of tweaks and twists, while the other is a product of 1980s London nightlife. Both are delicious ways to make use of in-season produce.
The Smash family of cocktails dates back to the mid-19th century, and according to cocktail historians, it's a cousin of the Mint Julep. In today's world, it's the combination of a base spirit, crushed ice, and both a fruity and herbal component (typically mint). The defining feature is, of course, the "smashing" or muddling of fresh ingredients, particularly herbs and fruit, directly into the drink. At times called a Smasher or a Smash-Up, the category is endlessly adaptable.
The classic Whiskey Smash is arguably the most well-known of the family, as it made its debut in Jerry Thomas's iconic edition of "The Bartender's Guide." The modernized recipe includes all the ingredients of a traditional Mint Julep, along with the addition of lemon wedges. Simply lemon juice won't cut it, as you want the oils from the lemon rind to release into the drink when smashed. There are all kinds of smashing experiments going on in today's bars, from using seasonal fruits, like this summertime peach Whiskey Smash, to replacing the whiskey with gin in a strawberry Gin Smash.
Both types of cocktails can showcase seasonal fruits
The Bramble, by contrast, is a much younger cocktail, created in 1984 by legendary London bartender Dick Bradsell, in Soho. Bradsell wanted to create a distinctly British drink featuring blackberries, a fruit he picked as a child growing up on the Isle of Wight. One of the simplest cocktails to come out of the excess of the '80s, the name comes from the bramble bushes on which berries grow.
A traditional Bramble consists of gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and crème de mûre, a blackberry liqueur. It's typically served over crushed ice, with the liqueur drizzled on top in a circular motion for a "bleeding" visual effect. It's an iconic British cocktail everyone should try at least once, especially when blackberries are in season during the dog days of summer.
The differences are pretty stark once you understand both drinks. In a Smash, the fruit is usually fresh and muddled directly into the cocktail along with mint or other fresh herbs. This makes for a rustic, garden-fresh flavor profile. Whereas in a Bramble, the blackberry flavor traditionally comes from the liqueur, not the berry itself. Though some modern bartenders also muddle fresh blackberries, the classic recipe demands the liqueur to get that signature flavor and dramatic purple ombré effect. Another key difference is the herbal component. Mint is central to most Smash cocktails, although basil has been stepping on its toes. Try combining both drinks to create something totally new, like this blackberry sage Vodka Smash.