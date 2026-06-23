Smash Vs Bramble Cocktails: What's The Actual Difference

At first sip, a Smash and a Bramble seem pretty similar. Both are refreshing, fruit-forward cocktails that often feature crushed ice, citrus, and lovely fresh garnishes. But there's an important distinction: a Smash covers an entire category of cocktails, while a Bramble is a specific, singular cocktail recipe. One goes back generations, with plenty of tweaks and twists, while the other is a product of 1980s London nightlife. Both are delicious ways to make use of in-season produce.

The Smash family of cocktails dates back to the mid-19th century, and according to cocktail historians, it's a cousin of the Mint Julep. In today's world, it's the combination of a base spirit, crushed ice, and both a fruity and herbal component (typically mint). The defining feature is, of course, the "smashing" or muddling of fresh ingredients, particularly herbs and fruit, directly into the drink. At times called a Smasher or a Smash-Up, the category is endlessly adaptable.

The classic Whiskey Smash is arguably the most well-known of the family, as it made its debut in Jerry Thomas's iconic edition of "The Bartender's Guide." The modernized recipe includes all the ingredients of a traditional Mint Julep, along with the addition of lemon wedges. Simply lemon juice won't cut it, as you want the oils from the lemon rind to release into the drink when smashed. There are all kinds of smashing experiments going on in today's bars, from using seasonal fruits, like this summertime peach Whiskey Smash, to replacing the whiskey with gin in a strawberry Gin Smash.