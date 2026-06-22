For The Best Baked Potato, Make It Pizza-Style

Ah, the humble baked potato. It's so simple, yet so delicious. It's also an amazing blank canvas for all sorts of topping and flavor combinations. Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and bacon bits are classics, but what if you're craving something a little more ... Italian? Consider sprucing up your spud pizza-style with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni before smashing it into a "crust" for a homemade personal pie.

Start by baking your potato as usual — in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for just under one hour. When it's done, place it in a skillet, drizzle it with olive oil, and smash with the back of another skillet until flat. Here you'll add in tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni slices before placing it back in the oven for a few minutes until the cheese has melted — and voila! You now have the perfect potato crust pizza. Some chefs even turn it into an actual pie by keeping it in the skillet and adding a layer of regular dough on top before the second bake. Whatever method you choose, it won't disappoint.

This pizza-inspired dish (which isn't far off from the Italian potato pizza) comes out crispier than traditional baked potatoes. The skin gets flakier thanks to the second bake, and the gooey, melty cheese adds a soft texture, too. Plus, extra cook time turns each pepperoni crispy for an added crunch. It's an irresistible combination, perfect for family dinners when you can't decide on just one meal. After all, who doesn't love pizza and potatoes?