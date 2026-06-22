'Am I Missing Something?' — How Chili's Customers Are Getting An Extra Half-Rack Of Ribs For Free

Sometimes, the universe smiles on you, bestowing improbable good fortune to such a degree that it doesn't appear to make sense. The more you think about it, the harder it becomes to avoid the suspicion that this must be a mistake of some kind. This is the conclusion reached by many patrons when visiting Chili's, upon discovering that it is possible to get an extra half-rack of ribs, without spending a single extra penny.

In a Reddit post, one user highlighted that it was possible to exploit Chili's Smokehouse Order Pick 3 option, which allows the customer to assemble a meal from three different menu items, including Chili's Baby Back Ribs, Crispy Chicken Crispers, and Jalapeño-Cheddar Smoked Sausage. The quick-witted Redditor realized that while a full rack of ribs from Chili's costs $28.59, it was possible to pay the exact same amount for the combo option and get three half-racks of ribs. The more mathematically-minded among you will observe that this is 1½ times as much sticky, saucy deliciousness. Tasting Table has tested this menu hack and can confirm it works.

"Am I missing something?" wrote the user on Reddit. "Why would anyone order a full rack of ribs?" Responses from elsewhere in the Reddit thread ranged from surprise that such an option existed to confirmation of the deal. One user identified as a Chili's employee commented that this was not a promotion. "We've had the smokehouse combos for at least as long as I've been with the company (2018). This was simply an oversight or a lack of care. I find it hard to believe they aren't aware of this at the corporate level."