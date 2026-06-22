'Am I Missing Something?' — How Chili's Customers Are Getting An Extra Half-Rack Of Ribs For Free
Sometimes, the universe smiles on you, bestowing improbable good fortune to such a degree that it doesn't appear to make sense. The more you think about it, the harder it becomes to avoid the suspicion that this must be a mistake of some kind. This is the conclusion reached by many patrons when visiting Chili's, upon discovering that it is possible to get an extra half-rack of ribs, without spending a single extra penny.
In a Reddit post, one user highlighted that it was possible to exploit Chili's Smokehouse Order Pick 3 option, which allows the customer to assemble a meal from three different menu items, including Chili's Baby Back Ribs, Crispy Chicken Crispers, and Jalapeño-Cheddar Smoked Sausage. The quick-witted Redditor realized that while a full rack of ribs from Chili's costs $28.59, it was possible to pay the exact same amount for the combo option and get three half-racks of ribs. The more mathematically-minded among you will observe that this is 1½ times as much sticky, saucy deliciousness. Tasting Table has tested this menu hack and can confirm it works.
"Am I missing something?" wrote the user on Reddit. "Why would anyone order a full rack of ribs?" Responses from elsewhere in the Reddit thread ranged from surprise that such an option existed to confirmation of the deal. One user identified as a Chili's employee commented that this was not a promotion. "We've had the smokehouse combos for at least as long as I've been with the company (2018). This was simply an oversight or a lack of care. I find it hard to believe they aren't aware of this at the corporate level."
There's never been a better time for extra Chili's ribs
There has never been a better time for Chili's customers to take advantage of this opportunity. Chili's has quietly made a major change to its signature Baby Back Ribs, which now feature more meat on the bone and up to 50% more ribs per order for both the full- and half-rack options. Guests may also notice a newer caramelized, bold barbecue sauce crust.
Whether you order the full or half rack of ribs at Chili's, you have the option of getting fries or mac and cheese with either. These sides can also be substituted by making use of this odd, money-saving loophole — and we wouldn't be surprised if many do. The renown of Chili's ribs may be why they were immortalized in the famous 1990s jingle "I Want My Baby Back Ribs" (despite its author, Guy Bommarito, having never actually tasted the eponymous item from the Chili's menu).
The jingle and its subject continue to enjoy a pivotal place in popular culture, as demonstrated when Chili's launched a new marketing campaign for their ribs earlier this year, with the Grammy and Emmy-winning pop star Lizzo performing both an a cappella and a remixed version of the ubiquitous jingle. Per the Independent, Lizzo recalled fond childhood memories of visiting the chain restaurant, and so when Chili's reached out to collaborate, she "couldn't say yes fast enough." Think on that, and you may understand why Chili's ribs inspire such devotion, and why some people are so delighted to get an extra half-rack for free.