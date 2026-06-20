9 Must-Have Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves In June 2026
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June is the month of backyard barbecues, fresh fruit, snacks for kiddos on summer break, and gatherings filled with delicious food. Top retailers know this, which is why they sell new food and beverages to make your summer even better. Family meals, pool days, beach trips, grill sessions, you name it: Walmart has you covered with its newest arrivals for June 2026.
Whether you shop at Walmart for essentials or you enjoy a good rollback on kitchen appliances and decor, this list has a little bit of everything you need to make June great. Even though these products are new, customers have already given each of them pretty glowing reviews. Between that and the killer rollback deals, it's hard to resist taking a peek. You shopped and loved the 10 must-have Walmart finds hitting the shelves in May 2026, so here are our nine favorite finds for June. Happy summer shopping!
Oreo BTS Sandwich Cookies Limited Edition
Fans of milk's favorite cookie and the K-pop group BTS will love this limited edition collaboration between the two. Oreo BTS cookies feature vibrant purple cookies with decadent brown sugar pancake-flavored creme, a Hotteok-inspired flavor reminiscent of Korean street markets. They even come with customized BTS designs picked by band members to show fan appreciation.
Find these OREO BTS Limited Edition Sandwich Cookies at Walmart for $4.97.
Caliwater Dragon Fruit Cactus Water, 12-Pack
Caliwater has been at Walmart, but this dragon fruit flavor created in partnership with singer Benson Boone is brand new. It's light, refreshing, and has the same antioxidants and electrolytes as original flavors like Ginger Lime and Wild Prickly Pear. Bonus: Each can only has 30 calories and 6 grams of sugar.
Find a 12-pack of Caliwater Dragon Fruit Cactus Water at Walmart for $30.99.
Instant Hydration Sugar Free Electrolyte Powder, Mango Pineapple
We love these mango pineapple electrolyte packets from Instant Hydration. Mix this new tropical flavor into water, smoothies, or juice for a fun summertime drink. It's sugar-free and has all the minerals you need to replenish after a good sweat at the pool, beach, or post-workout.
Find Instant Hydration Sugar-Free Electrolyte Powder, Mango Pineapple at Walmart for $9.09.
Chomps Chili Lime Beef Snack Sticks, 8-Count
On-the-go protein is tricky, but Chomps always nails it. The brand's beef sticks have been around for a while, but the new Chili Lime flavor is a mouthwatering Walmart exclusive. It's tangy, savory, and has a hint of spice that'll make you feel like you're eating fresh tacos or chili lime tortilla chips. But with 10 grams of protein, you're actually getting a well-rounded, filling snack.
Find Chomps Grass-Fed & Finished Chili Lime Beef Snack Sticks at Walmart for $18.27.
Jolly Rancher Freeze-Dried Mixed Berry Flavored Candy
Relive your childhood memories of summer movie nights and slumber parties with Jolly Rancher's Freeze Dried candies by your side. After all, who doesn't love a good candy? This mixed berry flavor is new to Walmart, and has a melt-in-your-mouth texture and flavor that's hard to resist.
Find Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried Mixed Berry Flavored Candy Bags at Walmart for $4.97.
Bloom Nutrition Pop Prebiotic Soda, Rocket Blast
Pre- and probiotic sodas will undoubtedly be the drinks of the summer. But instead of traditional flavors like cherry or lemon-lime, try out Bloom's limited edition Rocket Blast flavor, now available at Walmart. It's a combination of blue raspberry, lime, and cherry reminiscent of good 'ol Rocket or Bomb popsicles, but without the artificial colors and with plenty of good-for-your-gut bacteria.
Find Bloom Nutrition Pop Prebiotic Soda, Rocket Blast at Walmart for $2.28.
Rib Rack Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Take your cookouts up a notch with this tangy, smoky bourbon barbecue sauce from Rib Rack. This sauce is gluten-free and has no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors, making it a delicious natural option to smother your ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and more.
Find Rib Rack Bourbon Barbecue Sauce at Walmart for $7.26.
Goodles Mac & Cheese Cheddy Mac Microwavable Cup, 4-pack
You've likely seen Goodles on Walmart shelves for a while, but this convenient four-pack is new and ideal for on-the-go snacks and lunches. Just pop them in the microwave, stir, and enjoy cheesy, delicious macaroni in minutes. Plus, with 11 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per container, you'll get nostalgic taste with all the nutritional value. Your kiddos will love 'em, too!
Find Goodles Mac & Cheese Cheddy Mac Microwaveable Cups at Walmart for $7.48.
Ninja SLUSHi XL 128-Oz Frozen Drink Machine
Who doesn't crave an ice-cold drink on a hot day? Instead of swinging by 7/11 for Slurpees, make your own slushies at home with the Ninja SLUSHi XL. Mix ice, soda or juice, and simple syrup for frozen concoctions everyone will love. Maybe throw in some rum to make it boozy.
Find the Ninja SLUSHi XL Frozen Drink Machine at Walmart for $349.