This Baked Cabbage Dish Outshines The Main Course (And Starts With A Stick Of Butter)

One cabbage head, a stick of butter, and a little oven magic — that's the start of a meal flavorful beyond expectations. This is one of those cabbage recipes that works for just about any occasion, from a fancy celebration to a rustic dinner, and not only does it fit right in, it also steals the show. And the best part is, it comes together in less than three steps.

This dish truly is as simple as it sounds. Just grab a whole head of cabbage, quarter it into connected wedges, and stuff in your desired flavorings. Start by pushing in the butter to the open centre, then you can get creative with the spices and condiments, throwing in black pepper, cayenne pepper, shredded cheese, paprika, hot sauce, garlic and onion powder — whatever you fancy. Finally, drizzle cooking oil over it and wrap it completely in foil, then bake it for 2 hours at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

What comes out of the oven is a baked cabbage, beautifully tinged with spiced color, and with flavors blooming from within. The roasted warmth highlights the very best this veggie has to offer, from that earthy sweetness and mildly savory aroma to the tender-crisp bite of each leaf. Natural flavors caramelize to perfection, mixed with spicy, savory, and perhaps even tangy nuances from your chosen seasonings; it's complex enough to outshine many a main dish. Even for those who normally are not fans of this cruciferous vegetable, the buttery richness may change your mind in a few scrumptious forkfuls.