This Baked Cabbage Dish Outshines The Main Course (And Starts With A Stick Of Butter)
One cabbage head, a stick of butter, and a little oven magic — that's the start of a meal flavorful beyond expectations. This is one of those cabbage recipes that works for just about any occasion, from a fancy celebration to a rustic dinner, and not only does it fit right in, it also steals the show. And the best part is, it comes together in less than three steps.
This dish truly is as simple as it sounds. Just grab a whole head of cabbage, quarter it into connected wedges, and stuff in your desired flavorings. Start by pushing in the butter to the open centre, then you can get creative with the spices and condiments, throwing in black pepper, cayenne pepper, shredded cheese, paprika, hot sauce, garlic and onion powder — whatever you fancy. Finally, drizzle cooking oil over it and wrap it completely in foil, then bake it for 2 hours at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
What comes out of the oven is a baked cabbage, beautifully tinged with spiced color, and with flavors blooming from within. The roasted warmth highlights the very best this veggie has to offer, from that earthy sweetness and mildly savory aroma to the tender-crisp bite of each leaf. Natural flavors caramelize to perfection, mixed with spicy, savory, and perhaps even tangy nuances from your chosen seasonings; it's complex enough to outshine many a main dish. Even for those who normally are not fans of this cruciferous vegetable, the buttery richness may change your mind in a few scrumptious forkfuls.
Bake a buttery cabbage head into anything you want
Once you start stuffing cabbage heads, a whole world of possibilities opens up. The dish can easily pivot to main course status with more loaded ingredients, such as meat and a hearty sauce. Take inspiration from holubtsi Ukrainian-style stuffed cabbage leaves, and put in ground meat such as pork and beef. You can then bulk it up further with rice, canned tomato sauce, and shredded cheese. Alternatively, try a different stuffing method by carving a hole into the center of the cabbage first rather than slicing it into wedges. Finely chop the carved-out part and mix it straight into the stuffing. Bake or slow-cook the entire cabbage head like you did with the quarted version.
Of course, if you still want the dish to remain a side dish (albeit an impressive one), just experiment with different flavor combinations. You could easily swap out the butter for a variety of mouth-watering compound butters, with flavors ranging from garlic herb and caramelized onions to more adventurous choices like miso, anchovy, or chili lime. Consider lending condiments and spices from your main dish for a more coherent meal. For example, make the most out of that spice rub you've got for the cookout and sprinkle it all over the cabbage, possibly matching it with a drizzle of barbecue sauce. With a hearty meal, other than tomato sauce, you can also go with kimchi to get a spicier twist or an onion gravy for restaurant-worthy complexity.