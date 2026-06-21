What Buffalo Wild Wings Does With Leftover Food

Since it's virtually impossible to eliminate all food waste in a restaurant, finding something useful to do with leftover food is a challenge for many chain restaurants. Since 2019, Buffalo Wild Wings has contracted Quest Resource Holding Corporation to provide waste and recycling services for the chain's locations across the United States.

One of the interesting facts about Buffalo Wild Wings is that it's owned by Inspire Brands, an Atlanta-based company with a food empire stretching over 33,000 restaurants, including such household names as Arby's, Dunkin', and Baskin-Robbins. Inspire Brands has a waste reduction policy centered around preventing waste, edible food donations, and responsible waste disposal. The company encourages franchise owners to connect with local nonprofits for donations of leftover food on a franchisee level. With over 500 Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee restaurants, this means food donation activity on a restaurant level will depend on the location.

Inspire Brands also works with food distribution partners to donate food on a larger scale, though it isn't clear which food chains in their portfolio are involved in this. Unlike Papa John's, Buffalo Wild Wings doesn't appear to have a Harvest Program to coordinate leftover food donations, choosing to focus more on reducing unnecessary food waste from occurring, while encouraging franchisees to adopt their own donation programs.