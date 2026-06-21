What Blue Marks On Grocery Store Beef Actually Mean

All beef that is sold commercially needs to pass a USDA inspection first. Before the animals even go to slaughter, they are inspected to make sure they're healthy. Then they are inspected again after slaughter for any signs of disease or contamination. The marks that are sometimes seen on meat in stores, typically on the exterior fat, provide information about where the meat was inspected.

In the United States, these inspection stamps are made with a food-safe blue or purple ink. Other countries may use different-colored ink and different-shaped stamps. There's no harm if you consume them, but since they're usually on fat it's easy enough to trim off as well. The stamps are also not required to be on every single cut of meat. Typically, they are on the primal cut and not the portion cuts, so that if your beef is broken down into steaks you may not see the mark on the cuts you buy.

Meat that has been inspected bears a stamp that says "U.S. Inspected and Passed by Department of Agriculture." This will be followed by the letters EST and a number. EST stands for establishment, and indicates where the meat was inspected, and the number represents the facility number assigned to that establishment. This mark can also be located on the packaging.

Oftentimes, when you see a product in the store, the ink has absorbed or smudged so much that it's no longer legible. At that point, it can look like a strange bruise on the exterior, which can cause confusion, but it is the same mark.