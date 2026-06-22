The Discontinued Ice Cream Brand Boomers Might Remember For Its Unique Ripple And Checkerboard Concoctions

The Boomers had different ice cream flavors to sample but also saw unique packaging and advertising efforts that have since been relegated to memory. Sealtest was particularly known for its creative campaigns and advertisements that displayed ice cream packaged in checkerboard pattern cartons. Alternating cubes of two flavors, like pineapple ice cream and orange sherbet or vanilla and cherry ice cream, were frozen into a single block. "I remember seeing ads for this brand and thinking it was the fanciest thing ever," wrote a fan on Reddit. The signature multicolored ice cream offerings could be sliced like a cake or scooped to fill dishes and plates with the striking pattern.

In addition to the visually-appealing checkerboard designs, ripple-style flavors like Chocolate Ripple and Blueberry Royal delighted ice cream lovers. Cherry Nugget, a French-style ice cream loaded with almonds, was a bestseller. Berry Patch, a layered blend of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry packed in one carton, was one of the many vintage flavors that felt inventive at the time. "Their strawberry and maple walnut flavors were legendary," wrote a user on Facebook.