The Discontinued Ice Cream Brand Boomers Might Remember For Its Unique Ripple And Checkerboard Concoctions
The Boomers had different ice cream flavors to sample but also saw unique packaging and advertising efforts that have since been relegated to memory. Sealtest was particularly known for its creative campaigns and advertisements that displayed ice cream packaged in checkerboard pattern cartons. Alternating cubes of two flavors, like pineapple ice cream and orange sherbet or vanilla and cherry ice cream, were frozen into a single block. "I remember seeing ads for this brand and thinking it was the fanciest thing ever," wrote a fan on Reddit. The signature multicolored ice cream offerings could be sliced like a cake or scooped to fill dishes and plates with the striking pattern.
In addition to the visually-appealing checkerboard designs, ripple-style flavors like Chocolate Ripple and Blueberry Royal delighted ice cream lovers. Cherry Nugget, a French-style ice cream loaded with almonds, was a bestseller. Berry Patch, a layered blend of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry packed in one carton, was one of the many vintage flavors that felt inventive at the time. "Their strawberry and maple walnut flavors were legendary," wrote a user on Facebook.
Making a brand to remember
Sealtest Dairy was part of the National Dairy Products Corporation. Beyond ice cream, the brand's portfolio also included milk and lemonade. Plants throughout the Midwest and Northeast helped distribute products to Americans. The valuable business combination of having a wide reach and creative offerings made the brand appealing to many. Sealtest was well known, having sponsored a pavilion at the 1939 Flushing World's Fair and the Sealtest Big Top Show with Ed McMahon in the 50s. Sealtest also established an ice cream parlor at Disney World.
Started in 1935 by Vernon Hovey, Sealtest was sold by Hovey's sons after his death. Kraft purchased Sealtest and in 1993, Unilever took ownership. Though the ice cream quietly disappeared from markets, Sealtest still exists in name and is licensed by Good Humor-Breyers of Unilever. In some parts of Canada, Sealtest milk, creams, and lemonade products are still sold by Agropur. Still, for those craving ice cream flavors of the past, recreating them at home may be the best option.