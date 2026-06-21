Elevate Peanut Butter Sandwiches With One Fermented Ingredient

As if plucked right out of your best childhood memories, a peanut butter sandwich never really changes. Peanut butter (and perhaps jelly) spread on bread slices, and there's that reliable comfort food we've come to love. Rarely do we consider other ingredients to elevate a peanut butter sandwich, but perhaps it's high time we did. It might result in finding something as unexpected as kimchi in your sandwich, and even stranger, you might even like it.

By now, kimchi's culinary reputation has reached beyond its Korean roots, and rightfully so. Whether it's a batch of homemade kimchi or a jar of kimchi from the store, this fermented mix of cabbage, radish, gochugaru (Korean chili powder), ginger, salt, and usually fish sauce is a revelation on plates. So don't be surprised when you find its distinctive tangy heat working miracles in a peanut butter sandwich, contrasting with the nutty creaminess in the best way possible.

Right away, you will notice kimchi's fermented acidity cutting through the rich sandwich. When you least expect it, garlicky, savory nuances pop up between sweet bites. This umami depth brings extra layers to an otherwise one-dimensional taste profile, and in return, the creamy sandwich mellows out its sharper edges. No need to worry about these different flavors clashing, because as it turns out, they make for quite the balanced harmony.