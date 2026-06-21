Elevate Peanut Butter Sandwiches With One Fermented Ingredient
As if plucked right out of your best childhood memories, a peanut butter sandwich never really changes. Peanut butter (and perhaps jelly) spread on bread slices, and there's that reliable comfort food we've come to love. Rarely do we consider other ingredients to elevate a peanut butter sandwich, but perhaps it's high time we did. It might result in finding something as unexpected as kimchi in your sandwich, and even stranger, you might even like it.
By now, kimchi's culinary reputation has reached beyond its Korean roots, and rightfully so. Whether it's a batch of homemade kimchi or a jar of kimchi from the store, this fermented mix of cabbage, radish, gochugaru (Korean chili powder), ginger, salt, and usually fish sauce is a revelation on plates. So don't be surprised when you find its distinctive tangy heat working miracles in a peanut butter sandwich, contrasting with the nutty creaminess in the best way possible.
Right away, you will notice kimchi's fermented acidity cutting through the rich sandwich. When you least expect it, garlicky, savory nuances pop up between sweet bites. This umami depth brings extra layers to an otherwise one-dimensional taste profile, and in return, the creamy sandwich mellows out its sharper edges. No need to worry about these different flavors clashing, because as it turns out, they make for quite the balanced harmony.
Bring this PB&K sandwich to your daily meal rotation
To make a peanut butter and kimchi sandwich, just spread peanut butter on the bread as usual, but you can also include another condiment to bridge the flavor gap with the kimchi if you want. Mayonnaise and garlic aioli are easy, foolproof picks, and for those who want something slightly spicier, mix them with gochujang. If you don't mind an umami intensity, try a small spoonful of doenjang — a miso-like soybean paste commonly used in Korean soups and stews. Conversely, sesame oil or tahini are ideal when all you want is a subtle nutty warmth to match the peanut butter.
As for the kimchi, it only needs to be laid on the bread like any other topping. Although some also prefer to fry it beforehand to evaporate the juice and highlight more of its savory tone. And considering how you can add kimchi to a grilled cheese sandwich, a sprinkle of cheese isn't out of the question, either. When melted together, these two ingredients make for an intricate tang that livens up your PB sandwich.
Even when assembling these ingredients, there are still a few ways for you to have fun with them. Toast the bread first, and you've got a peanut butter kimchi toast, all set for a fantastic breakfast. Swap out the white bread for garlic bread for even more aroma in the undertone. And if you've got a waffle maker, give the sandwich a quick press and enjoy an extra crisp on the exterior.