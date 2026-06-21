The Hidden Issue In Your Fridge That Could Be Freezing Your Food

Having fresh ice ready at the press of a button is a convenience that's hard to beat. In-door ice makers are not just a fun addition, they are becoming a necessity for many shoppers who are specifically looking for a fridge brand with good ice output. But sometimes, it's precisely the addition of the ice maker that can cause our food to start freezing inside the fridge.

Fridge ice makers need to be hooked up to your water line in order to work. The appliance automatically fills an internal ice mold with water, freezes it, and then pushes the ice into a special dispensing compartment. This process is ongoing; there's a sensor that triggers a new cycle whenever the dispensing compartment starts getting low on ice. For as long as you keep this cycle going, there shouldn't be any issues with the ice maker overcooling your fridge. The problem starts when you pause ice making.

People mistakenly think that simply disconnecting the ice maker from the water line is enough to make it stop working. But it will actually continue trying (and failing) to make ice, even without any water running into the mold. This constant attempt to freeze water that isn't there has the effect of the temperature in your fridge dropping drastically. To fully stop the ice production, you need to manually turn off the ice maker — as each fridge is different, the user manual is the best place to find out how to do that.