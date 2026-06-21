Not Texas Roadhouse — The Biggest Sit-Down Chain Restaurant In The US In 2026, By One Key Factor
Texas Roadhouse has been absolutely dominating the world of sit-down chain restaurants, but that doesn't mean it's the champion of every category. With around 750 locations in the U.S., Texas Roadhouse has grown its footprint exponentially since 2016, and even passed Olive Garden to become the top sit-down chain by sales in 2024. It has only put more distance between them since then, which is quite impressive when you consider that Texas Roadhouse has about 200 fewer locations nationwide. But there's one establishment that has both beat in terms of sheer quantity, as no sit-down restaurant chain in the U.S. comes close to Waffle House.
It's easy to forget about it, at least if you're outside the South, because Waffle House is a truly unique phenomenon. Every other major sit-down chain that comes close to its size, Texas Roadhouse included, is a national brand, with balanced geographic coverage from California to Maine. Waffle House, on the other hand, is a mostly regional operation. The southern chain boasts over 2,000 locations, almost 400 more than the next closest sit-down chain (IHOP). Nevertheless, half of the states across the nation still don't have one, with border states like New Mexico and Pennsylvania only having a few. In much of the Western U.S. and parts of the Midwest (not to mention the entirety of the Pacific Northwest), there isn't a single Waffle House to be found.
Waffle House is the largest sit-down chain by locations, with more than 2,000 restaurants
Waffle House is overwhelmingly focused on the South, and especially the Southeast region of the country. But down there, Waffle House is abundant. In the chain's home state of Georgia alone, there are over 400 Waffle Houses. In fact, the list of largest sit-down chains by location is dominated by diner-style concepts. IHOP is the runner up, with more than 1,680 spots nationwide, while Denny's comes in fourth with 1,300 U.S. locations. Applebee's is the only casual dining chain currently in that range, with 1,470 locations, though it's not quite within the same realm as the others.
The only "problem," although the many denizens of the chain probably don't see it that way, is that Waffle House's waffles and coffee don't bring in as much money per person as steak and beer. As a privately-owned company, its financial information is not as readily available as Texas Roadhouse. However, in 2024, restaurant industry reporter FSR estimated Waffle House's total revenue at $1.4 billion. That same year Texas Roadhouse brought in $5.6 billion.
Per location at the time, that number was around $700,000 in revenue for a Waffle House, compared to a staggering $8.3 million at the average Texas Roadhouse. In fact, even IHOP does more business than Waffle House per store, at $2 million in revenue per location going by its 2024 numbers. Though, we're willing to bet that Waffle House feels just fine about the slower pace in its restaurants.