Not Texas Roadhouse — The Biggest Sit-Down Chain Restaurant In The US In 2026, By One Key Factor

Texas Roadhouse has been absolutely dominating the world of sit-down chain restaurants, but that doesn't mean it's the champion of every category. With around 750 locations in the U.S., Texas Roadhouse has grown its footprint exponentially since 2016, and even passed Olive Garden to become the top sit-down chain by sales in 2024. It has only put more distance between them since then, which is quite impressive when you consider that Texas Roadhouse has about 200 fewer locations nationwide. But there's one establishment that has both beat in terms of sheer quantity, as no sit-down restaurant chain in the U.S. comes close to Waffle House.

It's easy to forget about it, at least if you're outside the South, because Waffle House is a truly unique phenomenon. Every other major sit-down chain that comes close to its size, Texas Roadhouse included, is a national brand, with balanced geographic coverage from California to Maine. Waffle House, on the other hand, is a mostly regional operation. The southern chain boasts over 2,000 locations, almost 400 more than the next closest sit-down chain (IHOP). Nevertheless, half of the states across the nation still don't have one, with border states like New Mexico and Pennsylvania only having a few. In much of the Western U.S. and parts of the Midwest (not to mention the entirety of the Pacific Northwest), there isn't a single Waffle House to be found.