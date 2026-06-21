As summer gets into full swing, corn season is upon us. And the grill is the perfect appliance to impart a smoky flavor and crispy char to sweet corn on the cob. While a slather of butter and some salt might be your go-to for a quick corn on the cob dress-up, Caesar dressing is the kitchen staple that gives grilled corn 10X more flavor.

Caesar salad dressing is a simple yet powerful blend of egg yolks, anchovies, lemon juice, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. It brings a burst of umami, salt, and tanginess balanced by the richness of the egg yolk, culminating in a creamy emulsion that will coat corn on the cob as effortlessly as lettuce. It also rounds out the sweet, smoky flavors of grilled corn with savory, salty, zestiness. Whether you're making Caesar dressing from scratch or busting out a bottle of your favorite Caesar salad dressing brand, it'll make for a much more flavorful spread than salted butter. The heat from the corn will help bloom the dressing's flavor while also making it more liquid, thus filling every nook and cranny around each kernel. Plus, you can use the Caesar salad dressing as a corn on the cob spread to anchor other tasty garnishes. No Caesar salad is complete without croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese. And you can bring these elements to Caesar-dressing slathered corn on the cob by rolling them in seasoned toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.