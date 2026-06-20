This Fast Food Chain Has A Stronger Health Inspection Record Than Many Might Expect
Given the brand's well-known struggles with health crises like the 2006 E. Coli outbreak which infected 71 people across five states, or its 2019 recall of 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef, Taco Bell does better than you'd expect on their health inspections. A TikTok user going by @rayof_sunshine claims that "As a registered health inspector I'm here to tell you Taco Bell is the cleanest fast food restaurant there is."
The Mexican-inspired chain seems to have the results to back up the claim. In one week of health inspections in Shelby County, which includes Memphis, the local Taco Bell was one of just four restaurants to get a perfect 100 score. Meanwhile in Jefferson County, Alabama, Taco Bells inspected during the first week of March 2026 scored an average of 95 out of 100 across five restaurants. Later in March, the average for Taco Bell restaurants in the same area remained high at 92.5.
Other health inspectors have shared similarly positive comments about Taco Bell, particularly in relation to other fast food operators. The brand is brought up numerous times in a discussion on Reddit's r/healthinspector subreddit about chain restaurants people won't eat at, but for all the right reasons. Multiple commenters gave praise to the fast food chain for its cleanliness, food handling, and sanitation, with one claiming that "Taco Bell is always the best restaurant as far as health inspections go. Always."
Why Taco Bell does so well in its health inspections
What health inspections are actually scoring is part of the explanation for why Taco Bell does so well. Determining if there is a risk of cross-contamination in a food preparation area is one of the first things health inspectors look for. Taco Bell is a huge chain with central production facilities and nationwide distribution centers, meaning that most of their food arrives to restaurants pre-prepared and packaged, components simply need to be reheated and assembled to make a customer's order. This has two advantages when it comes to health inspections. First, food preparation in central facilities allows Taco Bell to standardize production and perform quality checks on all food served in their restaurants. Second, it lowers the risk of cross-contamination in the chain's restaurant locations to a minimum, as this is mostly likely to occur where food is actually being prepared.
Of course, just as not every Taco Bell taco is equally tasty, the chain's locations don't all get the same result in their health inspections. With over 15,000 Taco Bell restaurants across the United States, over 90% of which are run by franchisees, there's going to be a lot of variation in the hygiene and cleanliness. Corporate operating procedures and regulatory measures can only control so much, and it's down to individual franchisees to ensure their team meets suitable standards to pass health inspections.