This Fast Food Chain Has A Stronger Health Inspection Record Than Many Might Expect

Given the brand's well-known struggles with health crises like the 2006 E. Coli outbreak which infected 71 people across five states, or its 2019 recall of 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef, Taco Bell does better than you'd expect on their health inspections. A TikTok user going by @rayof_sunshine claims that "As a registered health inspector I'm here to tell you Taco Bell is the cleanest fast food restaurant there is."

The Mexican-inspired chain seems to have the results to back up the claim. In one week of health inspections in Shelby County, which includes Memphis, the local Taco Bell was one of just four restaurants to get a perfect 100 score. Meanwhile in Jefferson County, Alabama, Taco Bells inspected during the first week of March 2026 scored an average of 95 out of 100 across five restaurants. Later in March, the average for Taco Bell restaurants in the same area remained high at 92.5.

Other health inspectors have shared similarly positive comments about Taco Bell, particularly in relation to other fast food operators. The brand is brought up numerous times in a discussion on Reddit's r/healthinspector subreddit about chain restaurants people won't eat at, but for all the right reasons. Multiple commenters gave praise to the fast food chain for its cleanliness, food handling, and sanitation, with one claiming that "Taco Bell is always the best restaurant as far as health inspections go. Always."