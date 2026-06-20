Make A French-Style Cheeseburger With 3 Simple Ingredients

Everywhere you go, the cheeseburger is only ever made in one way. It's the same buns, cradling juicy beef patties and fresh veggies, coated in the melty stretch of American cheese. For many of us, that is the irreplaceable recipe for both comfort and indulgence. Only, there is so much more to cheeseburgers than that. They can even be inspired by classic French dishes, using a few simple ingredients: croissants, caramelized onions, and Gruyère cheese.

A fusion cheeseburger undoubtedly stirs up some doubts, but when it's made with some of French cuisine's beloved staples, it might just be worth a try. Taking the place of classic brioche buns, the croissant is sliced in half and browned with butter, then topped with Gruyère cheese. While they are baking in the oven, you can whip up a batch of caramelized onions. Grill or sear the patties like usual, and don't forget American cheese for good measure. When everything is ready, assemble it much like you normally would a typical cheeseburger.

With ingredient changes come the inevitable shift in taste and texture for your cheeseburger. Rather than fluffy soft like the brioche buns, the croissant's flaky crunch is a new kind of delight. Still pull-apart tender on the inside, it cushions the meat as they are blanketed by two layers of melted cheese. Building into all that decadent richness are the caramelized onions, ever-so-tempting with their luscious consistency. From the croissants' buttery aroma and the Gruyère cheese's creamy goodness to the onions' savory-sweet waves, the beef patties are surrounded by pure gastronomic magic.