Make A French-Style Cheeseburger With 3 Simple Ingredients
Everywhere you go, the cheeseburger is only ever made in one way. It's the same buns, cradling juicy beef patties and fresh veggies, coated in the melty stretch of American cheese. For many of us, that is the irreplaceable recipe for both comfort and indulgence. Only, there is so much more to cheeseburgers than that. They can even be inspired by classic French dishes, using a few simple ingredients: croissants, caramelized onions, and Gruyère cheese.
A fusion cheeseburger undoubtedly stirs up some doubts, but when it's made with some of French cuisine's beloved staples, it might just be worth a try. Taking the place of classic brioche buns, the croissant is sliced in half and browned with butter, then topped with Gruyère cheese. While they are baking in the oven, you can whip up a batch of caramelized onions. Grill or sear the patties like usual, and don't forget American cheese for good measure. When everything is ready, assemble it much like you normally would a typical cheeseburger.
With ingredient changes come the inevitable shift in taste and texture for your cheeseburger. Rather than fluffy soft like the brioche buns, the croissant's flaky crunch is a new kind of delight. Still pull-apart tender on the inside, it cushions the meat as they are blanketed by two layers of melted cheese. Building into all that decadent richness are the caramelized onions, ever-so-tempting with their luscious consistency. From the croissants' buttery aroma and the Gruyère cheese's creamy goodness to the onions' savory-sweet waves, the beef patties are surrounded by pure gastronomic magic.
A cheeseburger unlike any you've had before
Already stunning, this French-inspired cheeseburger delights more and more with every creative twist you try. It can be as straightforward as swapping out the Gruyère for other types of cheese, like Swiss cheese for a nutty sweetness, for example. Then we've got the patties, which can also be smashed if that's how you usually like your cheeseburgers. And the caramelized onions are how you subtly lace in more complexity, with an ingredient tweak or two as it's simmering in the pan. Bourbon can make caramelized onions a whole lot better, but if that feels too far-fetched for a cheeseburger, a splash of beef broth or tomato paste will do.
Additional ingredients are welcome, as always. For breakfast, just layer bacon, fried eggs, and maple syrup into the croissant burger. Bold sauces, such as hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, or even a Big Mac sauce, are fantastic for those who still want a quintessential cheeseburger taste. Other veggies also have a spot, whether they are fresh arugula and red onions, or more savory editions like dill pickles, sautéed mushrooms, and caramelized shallots.
The croissant is where it gets interesting. You can use mini croissants to serve up slider-style cheeseburgers as a game-day treat. If you're starting from scratch with a sheet of puff pastry, then try slicing it into smaller triangles before adding spoonfuls of the filling into the center. Roll them up, bake them, and you should have the most toothsome party appetizer in 15 to 20 minutes.