Sweet And Smoky Caramelized Onions Just Got Better With Bourbon
Anytime caramelized onion makes an appearance, best believe your dish will get so much better. Its deep sweetness laced with savory and aromatic hints brings complexity to almost anything, whether we're talking simple sandwiches or a hearty steak. Good enough as it is, you'll adore it even more when bourbon comes into play. With just a splash or two, this sophisticated twist takes caramelized onion's allure to brand new heights, which helps transform even the most ordinary dishes.
It's hard to describe bourbon's intricate flavor profile in a just few words. You can typically expect a robust sweetness, often from vanilla, caramel, honey, or corn. Then, it's joined by a woodsy warmth, and depending on the variety, perhaps even a spice reminiscing that of nutmeg and cinnamon.
This complexity infuses the caramelized onion, building right into the pre-existent sweet depth and umami taste it's well-loved for. As the richness melts away, you'll also notice a smoky undertone lingering in the back. It's a special intrigue that adds dimension to your caramelized onion, setting the dish apart from the original one.
Ideas for your bourbon caramelized onion
When cooking with bourbon, consider choosing the variety following the wine rule. This simply means don't use anything you wouldn't want to drink, so nothing too cheap since you'll be tasting mostly the alcohol scent. Instead, aim for mid-shelf brands such as Jim Beam, Evan Williams, or Four Roses and save the more expensive stuff for leisure sipping. Once you've got the bourbon, pour about ¼ to ½ cups in toward the end of the caramelization process. You can also mix it with honey, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, or maple syrup for an intensified sweetness. Then, just stir for another 10 minutes or until the liquid has cooked off and the overall texture is thick while the onion pieces are tender.
Caramelized onion's versatility is unmatched and the case is no different with bourbon in the mix. It's phenomenal when spread over toasted bread or turned into bite-sized bruschetta. In grilled cheese sandwiches, bagels, and burgers, it's a lovely burst of sweetness amongst all the tangy, savory notes. On a more creative side, it could accompany focaccia bread, along with cheese, vegetables, and other desired ingredients for a hearty dish good for any time of the day.
On its own, bourbon caramelized onion makes a dip perfect for serving at parties and get-togethers. You can also go the extra mile and make French onion soup. With a savory broth base and golden melted cheese on top, it's a guaranteed hit at any meal.