Sweet And Smoky Caramelized Onions Just Got Better With Bourbon

Anytime caramelized onion makes an appearance, best believe your dish will get so much better. Its deep sweetness laced with savory and aromatic hints brings complexity to almost anything, whether we're talking simple sandwiches or a hearty steak. Good enough as it is, you'll adore it even more when bourbon comes into play. With just a splash or two, this sophisticated twist takes caramelized onion's allure to brand new heights, which helps transform even the most ordinary dishes.

It's hard to describe bourbon's intricate flavor profile in a just few words. You can typically expect a robust sweetness, often from vanilla, caramel, honey, or corn. Then, it's joined by a woodsy warmth, and depending on the variety, perhaps even a spice reminiscing that of nutmeg and cinnamon.

This complexity infuses the caramelized onion, building right into the pre-existent sweet depth and umami taste it's well-loved for. As the richness melts away, you'll also notice a smoky undertone lingering in the back. It's a special intrigue that adds dimension to your caramelized onion, setting the dish apart from the original one.