Cracker Barrel Was In This West Coast State For Just 7 Years Before Closing All Locations

Cracker Barrel has long been a fixture in the American dining landscape as a familiar sight along highways and byways, and a favorite among local devotees from all walks of life. The restaurants beckon with rocking chairs on the porch, buttery biscuits on tables, and a gift shop full of retro candies, kitsch decor, baking mixes, and cheddar cheese straws. The Tennessee-based chain has expanded to over 40 states across the U.S., but it's Southern comfort-food menu and "home-away-from-home" formula never quite took off in one West Coast state: Oregon.

Cracker Barrel's Oregon story began with much anticipation and a rustling of folks familiar with the company's famous food and ambiance. The first West Coast restaurant opened near Interstate 5 in Tualatin, Oregon, on April 17, 2017, drawing around 100 hungry patrons for its 6 a.m. opening. That first store, just outside of the Portland area, also brought roughly 180 jobs to the region, indicating a solid opening and further expansion plans in the state. Things were looking up.

After that first opening, it didn't come as a surprise that Cracker Barrel planned to add three more Oregon locations within the following year, two in the Portland metro area alone. Over time, the chain operated restaurants in not just Tualatin, but also Beaverton, Bend, Jantzen Beach, and Medford — but the expansion was short-lived. It wasn't long before the closures began.