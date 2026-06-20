One Old Mason Jar Is The Secret To Easier Morning Pancakes

The beauty of this technique is that it gives you as much ease as anything that you can buy from the store, but it is less expensive and you can tailor it to exactly how you like your pancakes. Boxed pancake mixes aren't worth the cost, and that is especially true with those plastic bottles of mix that only require you to pour in water and shake them up. With this method, you're in total control, and it costs pennies.

While this technique would theoretically work with any kind of container, there is one reason that a mason jar might be the best choice — at least for certain audiences. The lid of that jar can be the perfect hack for making McDonald's McGriddle-style breakfast sandwiches. All you have to do is turn it upside-down in the pan and pour some of the pancake batter into it. For the most accurate copycat version, adding some maple syrup to the batter will give it the signature sweetness. Cooked in the lid like this, the pancakes will be a perfect thick circle, ideal for sandwiching eggs, cheese, and your favorite breakfast protein. For best results, you might want multiple lids, so that you can cook both sides of the sandwich at once, as well as making a perfectly circular egg to go in the middle.

With a trick like these mason jar pancakes up your sleeve, those beautiful weekend breakfasts become a simple affair. Some other time, when you have some energy to spare, you can portion out a few jars and stick them in the pantry. Then, when the time comes, pancakes are that much simpler to get from mind to plate — and belly.