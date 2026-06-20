What's The Average Shelf Life Of Sauvignon Blanc?
You never know when a surprise visitor is going to show up at your door, or when you're going to need backup supplies for a dinner party or a last-minute gift. These problems are easily solved by keeping a few bottles of wine stocked in the house. The best types of wine for long-term storage are those with a higher acidity, like sauvignon blanc, but it is important to note the production dates on any bottles you buy, as they don't last forever. Most sauvignon blancs are best consumed within one to three years of bottling.
Contrary to popular belief, older wine doesn't always taste better. In fact, some bottles can start to go bad after just one year. Sauvignon blanc is pretty forgiving, as the high acid and sugar levels tend to ward off bacteria, but white wines tend to have a shorter shelf life than reds.
A good bottle of sauvignon blanc should taste fresh, zesty, and bright, with earthy notes typically reminiscent of citrus, tropical fruit, and stonefruit. If the color has dulled or the flavor is flat or sour, the wine could be past its prime. Drinking spoiled wine might not make you sick, but it won't taste very good, and there is a risk of food poisoning if certain microbes are involved.
How to store sauvignon blanc
A bottle of sauvignon blanc only lasts for around three to five days after opening, and it needs to be sealed tightly and stored in the refrigerator. Otherwise, all of the punchy, refreshing flavors will start to flatten as the wine oxidizes. Unopened bottles of sauvignon blanc should be stored on their side in a cool, dark place with very little humidity. The best temperature to aim for is around 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you store the bottles upright, the cork could dry out and let oxygen in, which will ruin the flavors. Any temperature changes could have the same effect. One way to tell if your wine has gone bad is to look at the cork. If it's bulging out of the bottle, this is a good indication of oxidation, as is a musty smell. If the wine has a sharp, nail polish remover-like scent, it's also best to avoid it. The same goes for a cloudy texture.
If you're looking for a wine to keep on hand longer, try a full-bodied red like a Cabernet Sauvignon, which can age for over 10 years. Oaked chardonnays are good white options, lasting up to five years after bottling. If your heart is set on sauvignon blanc, try to enjoy it as soon as you can. Here are 10 grape varieties to try if you like sauvignon blanc.