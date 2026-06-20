What's The Average Shelf Life Of Sauvignon Blanc?

You never know when a surprise visitor is going to show up at your door, or when you're going to need backup supplies for a dinner party or a last-minute gift. These problems are easily solved by keeping a few bottles of wine stocked in the house. The best types of wine for long-term storage are those with a higher acidity, like sauvignon blanc, but it is important to note the production dates on any bottles you buy, as they don't last forever. Most sauvignon blancs are best consumed within one to three years of bottling.

Contrary to popular belief, older wine doesn't always taste better. In fact, some bottles can start to go bad after just one year. Sauvignon blanc is pretty forgiving, as the high acid and sugar levels tend to ward off bacteria, but white wines tend to have a shorter shelf life than reds.

A good bottle of sauvignon blanc should taste fresh, zesty, and bright, with earthy notes typically reminiscent of citrus, tropical fruit, and stonefruit. If the color has dulled or the flavor is flat or sour, the wine could be past its prime. Drinking spoiled wine might not make you sick, but it won't taste very good, and there is a risk of food poisoning if certain microbes are involved.