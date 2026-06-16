This New Campbell's Soup Lets More People Enjoy An Iconic Comfort Food

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Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup has been a lunchtime classic since 1934, and if any soup could be considered iconic, it's it. Campbell's makes many popular soups but, in 2013, it reported that Americans had purchased 200 million cans of its Chicken Noodle Soup in that year alone. Now, in 2026, Campbell's is changing things up by offering a new, gluten-free version of this old-school favorite.

Campbell's acknowledged that 30% of Americans actively look for gluten-free options, so it developed the soup to fill a demand in the marketplace. Campbell's worked with Banza to develop noodles made with chickpea flour pasta, instead of the traditional wheat flour, that would stay firm and delicious inside a can of broth. Banza makes a surprisingly good instant mac and cheese, if you're interested.

Cans of Campbell's Condensed Banza Chickpea Pasta and Chicken Soup are already available on Amazon, and they're expected to be on retail store shelves soon. The suggested price for a can is $1.99, putting it at a price point closer to Campbell's premium soups than its traditional Chicken Noodle. Even so, the reviews have been generally positive.

One Amazon review stated, "It's the classic flavor you grew up loving from chicken noodle soup from Campbell's. Just now with chickpea noodles." Another review stated, "I honestly can't tell it's gluten free." Even one reviewer who was underwhelmed by the soup stated, "The texture of the noodles is good," but lamented that there were not enough of them.