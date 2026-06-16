This New Campbell's Soup Lets More People Enjoy An Iconic Comfort Food
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Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup has been a lunchtime classic since 1934, and if any soup could be considered iconic, it's it. Campbell's makes many popular soups but, in 2013, it reported that Americans had purchased 200 million cans of its Chicken Noodle Soup in that year alone. Now, in 2026, Campbell's is changing things up by offering a new, gluten-free version of this old-school favorite.
Campbell's acknowledged that 30% of Americans actively look for gluten-free options, so it developed the soup to fill a demand in the marketplace. Campbell's worked with Banza to develop noodles made with chickpea flour pasta, instead of the traditional wheat flour, that would stay firm and delicious inside a can of broth. Banza makes a surprisingly good instant mac and cheese, if you're interested.
Cans of Campbell's Condensed Banza Chickpea Pasta and Chicken Soup are already available on Amazon, and they're expected to be on retail store shelves soon. The suggested price for a can is $1.99, putting it at a price point closer to Campbell's premium soups than its traditional Chicken Noodle. Even so, the reviews have been generally positive.
One Amazon review stated, "It's the classic flavor you grew up loving from chicken noodle soup from Campbell's. Just now with chickpea noodles." Another review stated, "I honestly can't tell it's gluten free." Even one reviewer who was underwhelmed by the soup stated, "The texture of the noodles is good," but lamented that there were not enough of them.
Campbell's answers the call for more gluten-free soup
While the chickpea noodles are a big shake up in the Campbell's soup world, the new Campbell's Condensed Gluten Free Banza Chickpea Pasta and Chicken Soup is not the company's first foray into gluten-free territory. In 2023, Campbell's introduced gluten-free versions of its Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken Soups to its lineup. These were introduced as "cooking soups" at the time, and the ingredients were nearly identical to the traditional versions. Instead of wheat flour, the gluten-free versions were made with rice flour.
If Campbell's new Condensed Gluten Free Banza Chickpea Pasta and Chicken Soup is received as well as its previous gluten-free soups, the brand may have another fan favorite on its hands. The Cream of Mushroom soup has over 2,000 Amazon reviews, and they are overwhelmingly positive. "There are so many 'comfort food' recipes from my past that use Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup that I've been missing after being diagnosed with Celiacs. Now I get to have them all again," wrote one of the many appreciative customers in an Amazon review.
Gluten-free soup is an important market that typically has fewer options available than conventional soups. The Celiac Disease Foundation warns on its website that soup, especially cream soup, often includes wheat flour as a thickener. Other soups contain barley, which also triggers gluten sensitivities. Though there are other brands with gluten-free offerings, Campbell's is one of the most recognizable and widely available. It's easy to see why gluten free customers may be nostalgic for it.