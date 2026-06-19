Born In The '90s, This Simple Pot Roast Became A Slow-Cooker Internet Favorite

It should come as no surprise that great dishes can have humble or unlikely origins — the world's great peasant cuisines stand as proof of that — and we at Tasting Table are firm believers that you do not need to be a highly trained chef to innovate in the kitchen. Instead, you simply need a passion for good food, a sense of knowing what works well together, and a willingness to try new things. All of these factors combined to create the Mississippi pot roast, a slow-cooker dish born in the '90s that would go on to become one of the first viral recipes of the burgeoning internet age.

As the name would suggest, the Mississippi pot roast originated in Ripley, Mississippi, when resident Robin Chapman attempted to modify her aunt's pot roast recipe to meet her children's taste preferences. She combined a chuck roast, a stick of butter, a jar of pickled pepperoncini, ranch seasoning, and au jus mix into her reliable slow cooker to create a milder version. After a few hours in the slow cooker, the result was a revelation.

As with so many on-the-fly culinary innovations, Robin Chapman inadvertently created something new. Chapman's version of the roast proved a hit with her family and friends, including one who shared the recipe in a church cookbook. From there, the recipe spread organically, aided by the power of the internet, where it attracted acclaim for its simplicity, ease, and sheer deliciousness. The recipe would eventually be pinned on Pinterest over a million times, and The New York Times would later dub it "the roast that owns the internet."