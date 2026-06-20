Next Time You Make Lemonade, Add This Creamy Ingredient Right To The Pitcher

There's nothing quite like a refreshing drink of lemonade on a hot day. While a simple classic lemonade recipe can satisfy just about anytime of year, one clever ingredient addition will elevate a basic cup to new heights of sweet and tart perfection: cream of coconut, not to be confused with coconut cream. The next time you're preparing a pitcher, add a portion of the sweet and creamy ingredient into the mix for a tasty and tropical treat.

There are a number of unique ways to use this ingredient addition depending on the level of effort you want to put in. At its simplest, you can use a frother to turn cream of coconut into a pillowy cold foam and pour it directly on top of your pitcher or glass. This will give your lemonade an extra cool look and a wonderful flavor. For a beverage with slightly more body, consider how you can add the ingredient to a whipped lemonade using your blender.

All you need is cream of coconut and lemon juice for a pleasing, whipped coconut lemonade. Start with about ½ cup of cream of coconut and ¼ cup of lemon juice for every two servings, blended with ice. Because the cream of coconut is sweetened, this simple pairing becomes a dynamic duo of sour and sweet flavors. You can also adjust the ratio to your liking, using more or less of either ingredient or equal measures of each.