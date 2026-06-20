Next Time You Make Lemonade, Add This Creamy Ingredient Right To The Pitcher
There's nothing quite like a refreshing drink of lemonade on a hot day. While a simple classic lemonade recipe can satisfy just about anytime of year, one clever ingredient addition will elevate a basic cup to new heights of sweet and tart perfection: cream of coconut, not to be confused with coconut cream. The next time you're preparing a pitcher, add a portion of the sweet and creamy ingredient into the mix for a tasty and tropical treat.
There are a number of unique ways to use this ingredient addition depending on the level of effort you want to put in. At its simplest, you can use a frother to turn cream of coconut into a pillowy cold foam and pour it directly on top of your pitcher or glass. This will give your lemonade an extra cool look and a wonderful flavor. For a beverage with slightly more body, consider how you can add the ingredient to a whipped lemonade using your blender.
All you need is cream of coconut and lemon juice for a pleasing, whipped coconut lemonade. Start with about ½ cup of cream of coconut and ¼ cup of lemon juice for every two servings, blended with ice. Because the cream of coconut is sweetened, this simple pairing becomes a dynamic duo of sour and sweet flavors. You can also adjust the ratio to your liking, using more or less of either ingredient or equal measures of each.
Getting creative with cream of coconut lemonade
While you can always seek out a store-bought cream of coconut, there's an easy trick to making coconut cream by leaving a can of coconut milk in the fridge and letting the cream rise to the top. Whipped with sugar and a pinch of salt, you can make an additive-free version of cream of coconut to add to your lemonade. Whichever version of this ingredient you choose to use, it will make the most of your next pitcher.
Whether used as a cold foam topping or a mix-in for a whipped lemonade, you can always upgrade your drink even further with other fun ingredients that compliment the cream of coconut. For example, try adding a sugar or Tajin rim to your glass before pouring for an extra hint of sweetness or heat. If you add the cream of coconut as a cold foam float, try topping it with a sprinkle of shredded coconut for added texture. Every sip is sure to be a delight.
Similarly, you can take a cue from a Colombian limonada de coco, and turn this cream of coconut-infused lemonade into a smoothie using lime juice instead. You could also mix up both of the citrus juices for a thirst-quenching, lemon-lime combination. Including cream of coconut in your lemonade is easy and fun, inviting more possibilities for creativity.