Aldi Is Giving Away Free Groceries Next Week, And This Is The Only Way You Can Try To Get Them
With inflation and rising food prices continuing to strain household budgets across the United States, anything that can ease that burden is worth taking note of. That's why cash-conscious shoppers may want to take advantage of the recently announced Aldi Blind Box, which gives shoppers the chance to claim free products from the grocery store chain — but there's only one way to get it.
For those unfamiliar with the concept of the blind box, it is essentially a mystery package from a specific retailer, the contents of which are unknown to the customer receiving it. The thrill and uncertainty of not knowing exactly what to expect when you open a blind box is part of the appeal. This has become a booming trend for items like collectible toys and beauty products. Now, 50 years after the first American Aldi opened its doors, the grocery chain has unveiled a blind box for groceries. Shoppers will have the chance to claim a box for free June 22-25 by going to the Aldi Blind Box website, with a new theme released each day.
"The ALDI Blind Box taps into the excitement our fans already feel walking our aisles," said Aldi Director of Communications Bridget Kozlowski in a release on the chain's website. "Our shoppers come to ALDI for value, but they also come for discovery. ... With surprise unboxings more popular than ever, this is our way of helping customers discover even more favorites."
Here's what we know about Aldi blind boxes, and how to get them
Although knowing exactly what to expect in your Aldi Blind Box would defeat the point, Aldi has given us some clues by offering four distinct categories. There is the Snack Blind Box, which Aldi describes as being "designed for grazing," while those focused on their health may prefer the Fiber Blind Box or the Protein Blind Box. Finally, there is the Mystery Blind Box, in which Aldi hints that "fans can expect a surprising mix of products from across the store that are about to become their new foodie obsessions."
If you want to get an Aldi Blind Box, make sure you set your alarm. At noon ET daily during the free giveaway period, those wishing to claim a free blind box can go to the Aldi Blind Box website and hopefully snag one while supplies last. If you're lucky enough to do so, simply enter your shipping information, and your free Aldi Blind Box will be delivered to your door. For the reveal of what each day's box will be, shoppers should also keep an eye on Aldi's official Instagram. While we obviously can't promise anything, you might want to check out Tasting Table's list of the best Aldi items of 2026 so far, or our recommendations for 11 must-have Aldi finds that hit shelves in June — who knows, you might get lucky and find one or more in your blind box.