Aldi Is Giving Away Free Groceries Next Week, And This Is The Only Way You Can Try To Get Them

With inflation and rising food prices continuing to strain household budgets across the United States, anything that can ease that burden is worth taking note of. That's why cash-conscious shoppers may want to take advantage of the recently announced Aldi Blind Box, which gives shoppers the chance to claim free products from the grocery store chain — but there's only one way to get it.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of the blind box, it is essentially a mystery package from a specific retailer, the contents of which are unknown to the customer receiving it. The thrill and uncertainty of not knowing exactly what to expect when you open a blind box is part of the appeal. This has become a booming trend for items like collectible toys and beauty products. Now, 50 years after the first American Aldi opened its doors, the grocery chain has unveiled a blind box for groceries. Shoppers will have the chance to claim a box for free June 22-25 by going to the Aldi Blind Box website, with a new theme released each day.

"The ALDI Blind Box taps into the excitement our fans already feel walking our aisles," said Aldi Director of Communications Bridget Kozlowski in a release on the chain's website. "Our shoppers come to ALDI for value, but they also come for discovery. ... With surprise unboxings more popular than ever, this is our way of helping customers discover even more favorites."