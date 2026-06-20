The Best Way To Enjoy Peaches Isn't Chilled: Do This For More Robust Flavor

While you can bake peaches, or heat them in a pan, grilling is the best method, as it doesn't just warm up a peach, it transforms it. Direct heat caramelizes a peach's natural sugars through the Maillard reaction, producing hundreds of new flavor compounds, including toasted, nutty, and buttery notes in the process. As it cooks, water molecules within the peach begin to evaporate, which concentrates the remaining sugars. Grilling also amplifies a peach's lactones, the aroma compounds responsible for the rich, creamy smell of a ripe peach, and these become more intense, buttery, and caramelized. On top of this, a grill creates smoke from whatever's burning, whether it's wood or charcoal. With the cut side face down on the grill, a peach's interior is the perfect surface to absorb smokiness.

When grilling peaches, first cut the fruit in half and remove the pits, and then brush the cut-sides with butter. This helps caramelization and provides a more effective barrier than oil, while sugar will just fall off or burn — plus, peaches already have plenty of natural sugars. Place the peach halves into direct heat on the grill, cut-side down. Leave them for about five minutes or until visible grill marks form, then transfer them to a pan, flip them cut-side up, cover the pan with something grill-safe, and place this on the cooler part of your grill to allow the flesh to soften without the peaches drying out. Grilling fruit is an underappreciated way to get complexity and intensity from humble ingredients, and grilling a peach is one of the best things you can do with them.