Long gone are the days when Orlando's dining scene was synonymous with its theme parks. While travelers have lots of dining destinations at Universal Studios and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Orlando has become one of America's foremost foodie cities, home to Michelin-starred restaurants and James Beard nominees. And considering its location, it's no wonder that much of that culinary attraction is fresh seafood.

I've spent months in Orlando and I visit each year. It's a city that always draws me back and reels me in, and a big part of that draw is its abundance of fresh seafood and the sheer variety of restaurants putting singular stamps on everything from sushi and fish tacos to lobster bisque and crab cakes. Over my many visits to The City Beautiful, and my many meals throughout its neighborhoods, I've come to regard Orlando as one of America's best cities for seafood, and while this list could undoubtedly be twice as long, these restaurants stand out for their pristine freshness, originality, and seasonal flourishes. Some are casual market counters, and others are high-end omakases, while some draw inspiration from New England or Italy. What I've found from my own dining experiences, and from critical and community acclaim, is that quality unites them all. From fine dining to casual fish markets, here's where to find the best seafood in Orlando, Florida.