Give Mac And Cheese The Cowboy Treatment To Enjoy 10X The Flavor

A simple mac and cheese can be whatever you want it to be. In the midst of a midnight hunger, it's a quick fix that arrives in cheesy forkfuls. When you're craving no-fuss comfort, it's nostalgia at the press of a microwave button. And if you get a little creative with some Wild West inspiration every now and then, it might even be a cowboy dish that fills the belly with homespun warmth.

The very essence of a cowboy dish comes down to rustic ingredients and fireside cooking, presumably a natural result of the cowboy's constant on-the-go lifestyle. In Dutch ovens and cast-iron skillets, stews and roasts were made primarily with smoked beef and salted pork, along with potatoes, beans, the occasional fruits (fresh and dried), and sourdough biscuits. The seasonings are mostly staples like paprika, chili powder, sugar, black pepper, and dried herbs, which you probably already have lining the pantry shelf.

Adapted to mac and cheese, the cowboy dish doesn't have to be made outdoors. Simply incorporating some cowboy ingredients will do. This can be grilled brisket, ground beef, or even a steak cut from last night's dinner. Barbecue sauce's tangy heat brings the protein to life, boosted by intense spices, altogether melting into the cheese base. Bulk up the dish further with vegetables like tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. You could even go double-carbs with some potatoes. That's how you make a wild flavor-filled mac and cheese packed with texture.