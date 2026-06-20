The Raw Seafood You Should Never Store In A Sealed Container

Bringing home the freshest seafood available is a no-brainer, at least as far as hopeful intentions. Whether harvested from oceans, seas, lakes, or ponds, one thing common to all raw seafood is the need to keep it fresh as long as possible before cooking. With that in mind, there's a common misconception to be aware of when it comes to storage: Certain types of shellfish should never be stored in a sealed container.

To get some insight on this matter, we reached out to expert Dora Swan, founder of fin – your fishmonger. She notes that "shellfish" is a broad category that includes two main types: crustaceans (crabs, shrimp, crayfish, and lobsters) and mollusks (scallops, oysters, mussels, cockles, and types of clams). Although you may purchase crustaceans while they're still alive, you'll typically cook them right away. However, many home cooks may stash mollusk shellfish away in the fridge for later, unaware that the clams and oysters they just bought are still breathing. And the last thing you want to do is store them in sealed containers.

"Unlike other seafood (finfish) you may see in the display case at your local fishmonger that have been skinned, scaled, butterflied, or filleted, raw shellfish arrive still alive," she says. "Yep. Inside those shells are clams, oysters, and mussels that remain living." They therefore need oxygen to survive, which they are unable to get inside a sealed container. Once they die, they are inedible and must be thrown out. That means it's crucial to know how to store these sea creatures before cooking, and how to recognize if they are no longer alive.