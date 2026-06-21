The Best Way To Store Chocolate Bars For Long-Lasting Freshness

It's estimated that Americans eat over 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate every year on average, making it one the most popular confections on the market. No one's pointing fingers, but chances are you probably have some hiding around your home right now. Chocolate stays fresh for a long time, so it's okay to hoard it — you just might want to think about where exactly you're storing all of those precious bars to keep them in the best condition.

Chocolate is created through a delicate process that involves grinding up cacao beans and blending them with sugar and other ingredients. The chocolate achieves its glossy, snappy finish during the tempering stage, where it is heated and cooled to a specific temperature in order to align all of the fat molecules. It's a lot of work, and it can become undone if the chocolate is exposed to any sudden changes in temperature. The best way to preserve the flavor and texture of chocolate is to keep it at a stable temperature between 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

All that means is that it should be kept in an airtight container in a cool, dark space that never changes temperature, like the pantry. Otherwise, the chocolate can develop what's known as bloom — that white, chalky layer that tends to form on chocolate that has melted and resolidified. There are two types of bloom: sugar and fat bloom. Both are harmless, but they can alter the taste of your favorite treat.