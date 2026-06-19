Forget Bananas: This Vegetable Is A Potassium-Rich Summer Classic

Potassium has important benefits for your body, including maintaining nerve function, and its regulation of heart contractions can even help lower blood pressure. Conventional wisdom has touted bananas as the quintessential source of potassium, but there is a vegetable that is in season during the summer that has just as much of the mineral, and is even more versatile. Plenty of vegetables are among the foods highest in potassium, but the one that really steals the show is zucchini.

Though zucchini is technically a fruit, the culinary world largely regards it as a veggie. One cup of this raw veg has 324mg of potassium, about 7% of your daily recommended amount, and 80% of what a whole banana has. However, being mostly water, you can cook zucchini down, and one cup will end up even more concentrated, with 10% of what you need daily, even more than a banana. It does all this without the sugar of bananas and with far fewer calories as well.

And that potassium is far from zucchini's only nutritional upside. One cooked cup has 26% of your daily vitamin C, and plenty of vitamin A as well. It's high in antioxidants and contains solid amounts of other vitamins and minerals, including iron, copper, calcium, zinc, and various types of vitamin B.