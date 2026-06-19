Enjoy Rice Krispies In A Whole New Way With This Texas Roadhouse Upgrade
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In the nearly century since they were first dreamt up, Rice Krispies treats have become a quintessentially American dessert, universally recognized yet capable of endless modification. The base ingredients are almost always the same — butter, marshmallow, and the eponymous cereal — yet there are countless variations, incorporating everything from pistachios to candied fruit to Funfetti. With Texas Roadhouse's Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread more easily available than ever after hitting Costco shelves, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade the classic Rice Krispies treat.
Thankfully, the ease and simplicity of whipping up Rice Krispies treats are a big part of why they've become such a ubiquitous domestic mainstay, and that doesn't change with the Texas Roadhouse variant. If you have a favorite Rice Krispies treat recipe already, you can just swap out the regular butter for that honey and cinnamon-flavored gold and be pretty confident in the results. But if you need a guiding reference, go with 4 cups of Rice Krispies cereal, 5 ounces of mini marshmallows, and 8 tablespoons of Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread.
Distribute the marshmallows over the bottom of a greased 8x8-inch baking pan, followed by the cereal. Add the butter a tablespoon at a time, well spaced out, so it can distribute evenly as it melts, then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar (which can be made by combining 2 tablespoons of white sugar with half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon). After baking for 8 minutes in a preheated 800-degree Fahrenheit oven, the result should be delightfully gooey, but you'll need to mix it some more to ensure consistency. After doing so, press it down into the pan — resisting, if possible, the urge to start eating it immediately — and allow it to cool before cutting into squares.
Consider a honey-cinnamon Scotcheroo
Of course, this is merely a basic (though by no means disappointing) approach — if you consult our 16 tips for making Rice Krispies treats, you'll find that many of them can still apply when making a Texas Roadhouse-boosted version. Some practical suggestions we would highlight include adding a little flaked sea salt to balance out the overall sweetness, making sure to only use fresh marshmallows, using a spatula when pressing that glorious melty mixture into the pan to keep your hands clean (though sadly, this does rob you of an excuse to lick your fingers), and wrapping your cooled Rice Krispies squares in plastic wrap soon after they've cooled to prevent them from going stale (though frankly, we doubt they'll last that long). Beyond that, if you are without an oven or simply prefer to exert more control over the cooking process, you can melt the butter and marshmallows in a pan on the stove before adding the cereal, stirring gently as you go.
If you wish to jazz up your Texas Roadhouse-style treats even further, you should let your own tastes guide you, but bear in mind the flavors of honey and cinnamon already present in the recipe, and think about what would best complement them. It is hard to go wrong with chocolate and peanut butter, so you may be tempted to further modify the Iowa hybrid Rice Krispies staple of a Scotcheroo, which combines the Rice Krispies treat as we know it with chocolate, peanut butter, and butterscotch. That said, the combined sweetness of all these elements may be a little overwhelming for some, so if you were considering a honey-cinnamon flavored Scotcheroo, it might be best to exclude cinnamon sugar or moderate the amount of butterscotch.