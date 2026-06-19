Enjoy Rice Krispies In A Whole New Way With This Texas Roadhouse Upgrade

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In the nearly century since they were first dreamt up, Rice Krispies treats have become a quintessentially American dessert, universally recognized yet capable of endless modification. The base ingredients are almost always the same — butter, marshmallow, and the eponymous cereal — yet there are countless variations, incorporating everything from pistachios to candied fruit to Funfetti. With Texas Roadhouse's Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread more easily available than ever after hitting Costco shelves, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade the classic Rice Krispies treat.

Thankfully, the ease and simplicity of whipping up Rice Krispies treats are a big part of why they've become such a ubiquitous domestic mainstay, and that doesn't change with the Texas Roadhouse variant. If you have a favorite Rice Krispies treat recipe already, you can just swap out the regular butter for that honey and cinnamon-flavored gold and be pretty confident in the results. But if you need a guiding reference, go with 4 cups of Rice Krispies cereal, 5 ounces of mini marshmallows, and 8 tablespoons of Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread.

Distribute the marshmallows over the bottom of a greased 8x8-inch baking pan, followed by the cereal. Add the butter a tablespoon at a time, well spaced out, so it can distribute evenly as it melts, then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar (which can be made by combining 2 tablespoons of white sugar with half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon). After baking for 8 minutes in a preheated 800-degree Fahrenheit oven, the result should be delightfully gooey, but you'll need to mix it some more to ensure consistency. After doing so, press it down into the pan — resisting, if possible, the urge to start eating it immediately — and allow it to cool before cutting into squares.