This Popular Beer In Wisconsin Was Known For Its Iconic 7-Ounce Bottles
Wisconsin has a beer legacy that's hard to deny, from Milwaukee's "big four" commercial breweries to small-village craft entrepreneurs and all things in between. Collectively, they've made beer an integral part of life in The Badger State. One quirky little beer made a name for itself by being the polar opposite of what you'd imagine. It didn't come in a fancy craft-beer bottle, and wouldn't fill even the smallest beer mug when poured — which is exactly the point. It was all about a snappy, light lager in a stubby little 7-ounce bottle, aptly and cheekily named the Rhinelander Shorty.
In 1882, Otto Hilgermann and Henry Danner established the original Rhinelander Brewing Company near the Pelican River in Wisconsin. Like other generations-old breweries, this one has straddled the up-and-down curve with a fire in 1897, a shutdown during Prohibition years, a reopening in 1933, and then a final closure of the original operation in 1967 due to financial problems. But it persevered and evolved, eventually reaching yearly production of around 40,000 barrels, and gaining special notoriety for the patented 7-ounce "Shorty" bottle. Though American beers in general come in smaller bottles than European ones, The Shorty took it to extremes.
The Shorty's small size was a novelty for sure, but there's more to the story. According to Wisconsin lore, the 7-ounce beer bottle had the practical purpose of fixing a common issue: a full-size bottle can get too warm before slower drinkers are able to finish it. At the time, that was marketed to female imbibers, who would presumably prefer a smaller amount. That origin story may sound dated now, but the bottle size was a winner regardless. Not only was the beer colder, but the bottle was easy to tuck into coolers, picnic baskets, or camping gear.
Where's the Rhinelander Shorty today?
Regardless of how or why the Shorty came to life, it became a huge hometown hit, by some accounts selling as many as 2.5 million beers in its very first year. A city baseball team in the 1940s even called itself the Rhinelander Shorties, while a "Where's Shorty" campaign included at least 130 illustrations by a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist that are still featured on the brewery's merch. It's had a long run for such a short beer, and the taste apparently merits all that attention, according to those fortunate enough to have sipped the now-elusive, throwback brew.
The Rhinelander Shorty is only about 5% ABV and has a crisp, refreshing palate. Explore Rhinelander described it as "the perfect beverage — and the perfect size — to enjoy while out fishing" — an important attribute in the land of 10,000 lakes. One Instagram user mentioned it having a "delicate malt sweetness, low alcohol and moderate carbonation," and called it a light lager that's "a perfect-sized little afternoon nip." Casual online chatter has also connected the beer size to Wisconsin bar culture — one Redditor called Shorties "awesome chasers to Bloody Mary's," which is a nod to the Midwestern practice of Bloody Mary snits.
The Shorty earned staying power, but the reality is a bit complicated, as the brewery has changed hands, with production halted and revived over the years. Though the Shorty bottles were brought back briefly in 2017, they have been discontinued yet again — making them one of those old-school American beers that should be everywhere, but aren't. Rhinelander Brewing Company now operates a taproom and brewery in downtown Rhinelander, Wisconsin, where its Rhinelander export lager is available on tap. So, you'll have to travel to taste this classic beer.