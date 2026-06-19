This Popular Beer In Wisconsin Was Known For Its Iconic 7-Ounce Bottles

Wisconsin has a beer legacy that's hard to deny, from Milwaukee's "big four" commercial breweries to small-village craft entrepreneurs and all things in between. Collectively, they've made beer an integral part of life in The Badger State. One quirky little beer made a name for itself by being the polar opposite of what you'd imagine. It didn't come in a fancy craft-beer bottle, and wouldn't fill even the smallest beer mug when poured — which is exactly the point. It was all about a snappy, light lager in a stubby little 7-ounce bottle, aptly and cheekily named the Rhinelander Shorty.

In 1882, Otto Hilgermann and Henry Danner established the original Rhinelander Brewing Company near the Pelican River in Wisconsin. Like other generations-old breweries, this one has straddled the up-and-down curve with a fire in 1897, a shutdown during Prohibition years, a reopening in 1933, and then a final closure of the original operation in 1967 due to financial problems. But it persevered and evolved, eventually reaching yearly production of around 40,000 barrels, and gaining special notoriety for the patented 7-ounce "Shorty" bottle. Though American beers in general come in smaller bottles than European ones, The Shorty took it to extremes.

The Shorty's small size was a novelty for sure, but there's more to the story. According to Wisconsin lore, the 7-ounce beer bottle had the practical purpose of fixing a common issue: a full-size bottle can get too warm before slower drinkers are able to finish it. At the time, that was marketed to female imbibers, who would presumably prefer a smaller amount. That origin story may sound dated now, but the bottle size was a winner regardless. Not only was the beer colder, but the bottle was easy to tuck into coolers, picnic baskets, or camping gear.