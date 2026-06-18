One Of Consumer Reports' Best Deep Discounts For June Is This Highly Rated Air Fryer
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Air fryers are a must-have appliance nowadays. You can cut cooking time significantly and get a crispy, crunchy exterior on nearly everything you cook. We're talking extra-crispy fries, nuggets, salmon, bacon, and the list goes on. So we were excited when Consumer Reports' latest roundup of the best deals included this raved-about air fryer that made our own list of the best air fryers to buy, according to reviews. The Instant Vortex 4 Plus Air Fryer (4-quart) is a whopping 54% off. Originally $129.99 (still a decent value), it's now $59.99, and it's available in Stainless Steel, Black, Rosewater, and Sea Salt colorways.
If you need to cook larger batches, there's also a 6-quart and 10-quart option, although they're 53% and 38% off, respectively. The 10-quart version made our list of the best large capacity air fryers to feed a crowd based on customer reviews. And there's more to this mini but powerful device than just air frying. The machine includes bake, dehydrate, broil, reheat, and roast functions, so you can easily prepare a wide variety of meals with just one appliance. Keep in mind that the air fryer claims a 4-quart capacity, but Consumer Reports found that figure to be closer to 3 quarts. With an average 4.5-star review from over 72,000 reviews, this is a must-buy if you're looking for your first air fryer or a replacement for an older one.
What do customers say about this air fryer?
Consumer Reports approved of its value and features, but what do customers think? While there are a few who think the buttons on the touchscreen aren't sensitive enough or that the machine produces an off-putting smell of burning plastic (some say it goes away after a few uses), more than 7,000 customers give it five stars. Some reviewers chose this because they already owned an Instant Pot product and felt like the controls were just as intuitive. Many Amazon reviewers state that the 4-quart size is perfect for one to two people. And in terms of durability, it's a beast. "I've had the Instant Pot 10QT Air Fryer for more than six years and use it 3-4 nights a week, mainly for frozen chicken breasts or frozen salmon fillets," said one five-star reviewer.
The main consensus among customer reviews is that this little air fryer is one of those purchases people wish they'd made sooner, despite some still thinking air fryers are overrated. "Without a doubt, one of the best purchases I've made for the house in quite some time!" one Amazon reviewer said. It's also whisper-quiet compared to other competitor models. "It heats quickly, is reasonably quiet and has a good sized cooking drawer," one reviewer on the manufacturer's page said. "Importantly it is also easy to clean and it feels robust." If you've been waiting for the right time to get an air fryer, this Amazon deal is your sign.