One Of Consumer Reports' Best Deep Discounts For June Is This Highly Rated Air Fryer

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Air fryers are a must-have appliance nowadays. You can cut cooking time significantly and get a crispy, crunchy exterior on nearly everything you cook. We're talking extra-crispy fries, nuggets, salmon, bacon, and the list goes on. So we were excited when Consumer Reports' latest roundup of the best deals included this raved-about air fryer that made our own list of the best air fryers to buy, according to reviews. The Instant Vortex 4 Plus Air Fryer (4-quart) is a whopping 54% off. Originally $129.99 (still a decent value), it's now $59.99, and it's available in Stainless Steel, Black, Rosewater, and Sea Salt colorways.

If you need to cook larger batches, there's also a 6-quart and 10-quart option, although they're 53% and 38% off, respectively. The 10-quart version made our list of the best large capacity air fryers to feed a crowd based on customer reviews. And there's more to this mini but powerful device than just air frying. The machine includes bake, dehydrate, broil, reheat, and roast functions, so you can easily prepare a wide variety of meals with just one appliance. Keep in mind that the air fryer claims a 4-quart capacity, but Consumer Reports found that figure to be closer to 3 quarts. With an average 4.5-star review from over 72,000 reviews, this is a must-buy if you're looking for your first air fryer or a replacement for an older one.