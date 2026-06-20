The Best Foods To Eat For Lower Cortisol Levels

Stress sneaks into the body, and cortisol, the hormone linked to it, plays a major role in how it shows up. Though no single food can act as a magic pill that lowers cortisol levels, the way your plate looks can have an impact. We spoke to registered dietitian Angel Luk for tips on building menus to support a healthy stress response.

"Foods that are part of the Mediterranean diet help reduce inflammation, which may reduce cortisol as a result," Luk explains. This translates into fatty fishes like salmon and sardines and reaching for ingredients like chia seeds, leafy greens, legumes, and lower-fat dairy. According to Luk, omega-3-rich foods improve the ratio of omega-3s to omega-6s and omega-9s in the body, all of which support the body's natural ability to respond to inflammation. Magnesium-rich foods like oats and bananas can promote relaxation, resulting in better sleep quality, and lower levels of stress and cortisol.

If you're not sure where to start, Luk offers an easy shortcut that is simple to incorporate into weekly patterns. She recommends overnight oatmeal made with chia seeds, frozen fruit, and lower-fat milk. "Chia seeds are rich in omega-3s and magnesium," she explains. "The oats, fruit, and lower-fat milk provide additional components of the Mediterranean diet including dietary fiber, potassium, calcium, and antioxidants." It is an easy cortisol-conscious meal that can be put together the day before.