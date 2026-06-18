The 15 Best Trader Joe's Finds For Coffee Drinkers
Most grocery stores carry multiple brands of coffee in every version imaginable, but Trader Joe's is a bit different. The company zeros in on unique, high-quality, carefully curated beans from the world's most conscientious coffee farmers and roasters, packaging them in unmistakably artsy TJ's bags, canisters, and boxes. Some are precisely chosen blends, but many come from 100% Arabica beans cultivated with practices such as shade-grown canopies, high elevations, and organic and fair-trade certifications.
We're taking a look at some of the best Trader Joe's ground and whole-bean coffees, but also compatible items for coffee drinkers in general. You'll discover things like canned cold brews, organic sweet creamers, instant coffees, espresso vodka, coffee cakes and cookies, concentrated ready-to-use bottles of espresso, coffee capsules, and more. We even reveal a quirky, chocolaty, coffee-slurping practice known as the Tim Tam Slam. You can thank the Aussies for that one, but Trader Joe's brings its own tasty rendition of the try-at-least-once experience.
Organic Mexico Chiapas Coffee
With this Organic Mexico Chiapas Coffee, TJ's java lovers finally get a long-term relationship with what would normally be a Trader Joe's rotating selection of Small Lot Coffees, loved for a short time and mourned long after. These single-origin, medium-roast, 100% Arabica whole beans come from a coffee co-op of small family farmers in the Sierra Madre Mountains, bringing playful notes of stone fruits and milk chocolate to your morning or afternoon cuppa.
Organic Mexico Chiapas Coffee
$8.99
Joe Ground Coffees
Joe Ground Coffees are a no-frills everyday-drinker brand, created by the Trader Joe's team. This line offers an affordable, quick way to enjoy 100%, South American Arabica beans in a range of roast profiles: Joe Light Roast Ground Coffee for an easy touch; a smooth, balanced Joe Medium Roast Ground Coffee; and rich, full-bodied Joe's Dark Ground Coffee. Prep is easy with these pre-ground beans, which come in a nitrogen-flushed bag for extra freshness.
Joe Ground Coffees
$6.99
Canned Cold Brew Coffee Black
Skip the heat and pop a top with this Trader Joe's Canned Cold Brew Coffee Black. It comes bold, black and ready to drink in a 8.45-ounce can. This brew makes its way to TJ's shelves by way of Turkey, bringing smooth, light fruitiness with no added sweeteners. Drink it on-the-go, pack in a cooler for buzzy beach and barbecue days, or pour over ice and add cream.
Canned Cold Brew Coffee
$1.99
Ready to Use Espresso Coffee
For a deeply rich, instantly pourable source of concentrated caffeine, the 16-ounce Ready to Use Espresso Coffee from Trader Joes is the way to go. It's brewed from Central and South American Arabica beans, presenting notes of caramel and cacao, and bottled as a full-strength espresso ready for straight-shot sipping, adding cream, or transforming into lattes, macchiatos, icy java slushies, or even espresso cocktails.
Ready to Use Espresso Coffee
$9.99
Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans
Sometimes your day needs a crunchy companion, and this snack-size bag of Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans tumble easily into that role. The dark-roasted Arabica beans from Brazil come clothed in milk, dark, and white chocolates, providing an accessible caffeine pick-me-up any time. The subtle chocolate flavors vary, ranging from bold dark to hints of cappuccino, caramel latte, or coffee and cream.
Coffee Lover's Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
$1.49
Cold Brew Coffee Bags
One of the easiest ways to make cold brew coffees is with the Trader Joe's Cold Brew Coffee Bags, filled with 100% Arabica beans grown at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. They're wet processed, sun-dried, and medium roasted to bring out cozy notes of berries and molasses. Just toss into a pitcher, add cold water, and steep overnight. The package comes with four bags, enough for 14, 8-ounce cups of coffee.
Cold Brew Coffee Bags
$8.49
Aussie-style Chocolate Crème Sandwich Cookies
If you're familiar with Aussie Tim Tam cookies, you may recognize these Aussie-style Chocolate Crème Sandwich Cookies from Trader Joe's. Triple layers of chocolate include snappy chocolate cookies, chocolate cream filling, and dreamy milk chocolate coating. For an unbeatable rush of lusciousness, try the "tim-tam slam:" Bite off diagonally opposite corners of the cookie, dip one corner in warm coffee, and suck the opposite corner like a straw.
Aussie-Style Chocolate Crème Sandwich Cookies
$3.49
Organic Fair Trade Shade Grown Ethiopian Coffee
One of Trader Joe's premium offerings, these Organic Fair Trade Shade Grown Ethiopian Coffee beans are grown in the Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia — widely considered the birthplace of coffee. It's one of my own go-to's for a medium roast that leans dark, but eases into the morning. Consider creating a mesmerizing, extended Ethiopian coffee ceremony with friends, with or without an official jebena pot.
Organic Fair Trade Shade Grown Ethiopian Coffee
$10.99
100% Colombian Instant Coffee
This 100% Colombian Instant Coffee from Trader Joe's is a true instant coffee, ready to drink in seconds, but it's processed differently. There's no freeze drying involved, instead being granulated using hot steam, making it dissolve quickly with no granule residue. The TJ's supplier from Colombia does everything in-house, from growing and harvesting the beans to roasting and packing. For something special, use for making espresso brownies or Dalgona coffee.
100% Colombian Instant Coffee
$3.49
Espresso Martini
Creating coffee cocktails has never been easier than pulling out this bottle of Trader Joe's Espresso Martini. It's not a mix or recipe component but a complete ready-to-drink cocktail. Presented in a wine-style bottle and sold in the alcohol department, this pre-mixed drink includes vodka, real espresso, and a subtle infusion of vanilla. Just unscrew the cap, pour, and say cheers with about four coffee-centric martinis.
Trader Joe's Espresso Martini
$9.99
French Vanilla Ground Coffee
Trader Joe's French Vanilla Ground Coffee is for anyone craving that something-extra flavor in their coffee routine. The fresh, all-Arabica beans grown in Brazil get a smooth medium roast, and after grinding, receive an infusion of natural French vanilla-flavored oil. Use the slightly sweet, aromatic brew for making a spiced cappuccino, latte, or cold brew.
French Vanilla Ground Coffee
$8.99
Organic Sweet Cream Creamer
Whether a quick splash or generous pour, the Organic Sweet Cream Creamer from Trader Joe's lightens even the strongest brews with a balanced sweetness. It's made with real organic cream, organic milk, and organic sugar, available in the refrigerated section of TJ's stores. This creamer blends well with hot and iced coffees, as well as any number of Trader Joe's teas.
Organic Sweet Cream Creamer
$2.99
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Trader Joe's Cinnamon Coffee Cake definitely earns the right to wear the word "coffee" in its name. It's a perfect coffee companion, distinguished by the addition of rich sour cream and brown sugar swirls, topped with a classic cinnamon crumble. Eat it as a breakfast cake, or dress it up with glaze for coffee-sipping get-togethers. For something a little lighter, check out TJ"s bakery-style sliced breads, including the sliced cinnamon raisin bread.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
$5.99
Joe's Decaf Coffee Cups
It's easy to stay decaffeinated with these single-serve, capsule-style Trader Joe's Decaf Coffee Cups, compatible with standard Keurig K-Cup machines. The cups are filled with the same medium-roast 100% Arabica decaf coffee available in canisters, but this is a package of 12 single-serve cups ready to pop into your machine. TJ's also carries caffeinated capsules, including the loaded-up Electric Buzz Coffee Cups.
Trader Joe's Decaf Coffee Cups
$5.99
Organic Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract
There's another way to bring fragrant vanilla to coffee without purchasing pre-flavored beans. With Trader Joe's Organic Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract, just add a quick splash of real bourbon vanilla straight into a cup or carafe of steaming hot brewed coffee — no actual bourbon whiskey involved. You choose the perfect balance of rich coffee flavors and the intensely creamy, spiced notes of bourbon vanilla.
Organic Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract
$9.99