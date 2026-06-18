The 15 Best Trader Joe's Finds For Coffee Drinkers

Most grocery stores carry multiple brands of coffee in every version imaginable, but Trader Joe's is a bit different. The company zeros in on unique, high-quality, carefully curated beans from the world's most conscientious coffee farmers and roasters, packaging them in unmistakably artsy TJ's bags, canisters, and boxes. Some are precisely chosen blends, but many come from 100% Arabica beans cultivated with practices such as shade-grown canopies, high elevations, and organic and fair-trade certifications.

We're taking a look at some of the best Trader Joe's ground and whole-bean coffees, but also compatible items for coffee drinkers in general. You'll discover things like canned cold brews, organic sweet creamers, instant coffees, espresso vodka, coffee cakes and cookies, concentrated ready-to-use bottles of espresso, coffee capsules, and more. We even reveal a quirky, chocolaty, coffee-slurping practice known as the Tim Tam Slam. You can thank the Aussies for that one, but Trader Joe's brings its own tasty rendition of the try-at-least-once experience.