How Many Burgers Can Be Made From One Cow

Americans consume a considerable amount of beef per year. While ground beef gets used in plenty of recipes, it's highly likely that most of it will become burgers. This begs the question: Just how many burgers can you get from a cow? Well, there is a theoretical answer to that, and one that more realistically reflects how ground beef is actually made. But if you want your whole cow to make nothing but burgers, you could get over 2,000 quarter-pound patties with just one.

The average weight of a beef cow is between 1,100 and 1,400 pounds, but not all of that will become meat. First, after slaughtering, the broken-down carcass is stripped to just the meat, some bone, and lots of excess fat. According to Pennsylvania State University, the standard carcass weight is about 63% of the cow's total weight. So, if the animal weighed in at 1,250 pounds, somewhere around 790 pounds would be harvested from the animal. However, even less than that becomes usable meat.

From the carcass, South Dakota State University estimates that between 55% and 75% of that ends up as retail beef, the kind of meat that gets turned into ground beef, steaks, etc. If you average that at 65%, you're left with just around 515 pounds of boneless trimmed beef from one cow — or about 2,060 burgers using a quarter pound measurement as standard. Of course, that is the maximum number of burgers you could get, assuming you threw every cut of beef into the grinder. In reality, the average ground beef yield from a cow is much less.