What To Know About Whole Foods' 'Try Before You Buy' Policy

Yes, it's true, Whole Foods lets customers ask to sample many in-store items before buying. According to the Whole Foods website, its "try before you buy" approach extends to packaged and bottled items, as well as fresh produce. "We are happy to provide samples for our customers," a spokesperson confirmed when Tasting Table contacted the grocery chain about the policy. "If a customer would like a sample, they just need to ask a team member for assistance." This is to avoid valid food safety risks associated with consuming unwashed produce or other health concerns. As the spokesperson continued, "We want to ensure customer safety is our top priority."

Getting a Whole Foods staff member involved is a reasonable and effective way to prevent the full in-store anarchy that would unfold if customers started helping themselves to a bite of whatever takes their fancy as they browse. While there are many grocery stores which offer free samples, this isn't the same as the Whole Foods "try before you buy" policy, which is request-based and not reliant on any product-specific sample offerings.

Additionally, while free samples have a psychological effect that encourages customers to migrate toward certain products and spend more time browsing, this specific Whole Foods policy builds trust between the brand and its customers. It offers shoppers the freedom to request a taste of anything and allows them to experience the quality of the produce first-hand.