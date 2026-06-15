7 Aldi Sparkling Frost Waters, Ranked
These days, consumers are skipping sugary sodas in favor of better-for-you beverages with perks like no added sugar and zero calories. Few categories have benefited more from this shift than sparkling water, an industry now worth $53 billion and projected to reach $136 billion by 2034.
I'm one of those shoppers myself. Living in Southern California, where warm weather abounds, I'm frequently looking for something refreshing to sip on during the workday. And if that drink is healthier and functional? Even better.
Lately, that drink has been Aldi's Sparkling Frost Water, a line of flavored sparkling waters sold under the company's PurAqua brand. Available in a variety of fruit flavors and fortified with vitamins and antioxidants, they're similar to Sparkling Ice but much cheaper. At 65 cents per bottle (59 cents on sale), the question isn't whether Aldi's Sparkling Frost Waters are worth buying, but which flavors you should get. To find out, I sampled every variety available at my local Aldi store and ranked them from worst to best.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
7. Cherry Limeade
Let me begin by saying that Aldi's Sparkling Frost Water lineup is surprisingly strong overall. In fact, most of the flavors I sampled were refreshing, flavorful, and easy to recommend. Unfortunately, Cherry Limeade was one clear exception.
Admittedly, I don't drink a lot of cherry limeade-flavored beverages, so I'm not very familiar with what's out there in terms of taste. But this flavor tasted nothing like what I expected. Rather than tasting sweet and tarty, it had an artificial, medicinal-like quality and an aroma that reminded me of a Band-Aid. It didn't help that it left an unpleasant antiseptic-like aftertaste that lingered long after the first sip.
Another letdown was the lack of lime flavor. Despite having lime juice concentrate in its ingredients, this sparkling water offered barely any citrus notes. The ingredient list also includes cherry juice concentrate, and perhaps that's what gave this drink its medicinal taste. Whatever the cause, the flavor didn't work for me. I strongly suggest skipping this one, as its unpleasant taste and lack of refreshing fruitiness landed it firmly in last place.
6. Strawberry Kiwi
I was really looking forward to trying this Frost Water flavor since it combines two of my favorite fruits: strawberry and kiwi. It sounded like the kind of bright, fruit-flavored sparkling water I regularly crave.
My findings? Unlike the off-putting flavor of Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Kiwi is not bad. It's just straight-up too sweet. The best way I can describe it is like cotton candy in liquid form, which, for some of you, may be right up your alley. But for me, the sweetness overwhelmed everything else. It came across more like a candy-flavored drink than sparkling water.
The biggest disappointment was the lack of kiwi flavor. Nothing about this drink tasted like a kiwi. I kept waiting for some tartness or tropical notes to balance things out, but never got any. Interestingly, the strawberry kiwi flavor ranked last in Tasting Table's ranking of Capri Sun flavors, so maybe it's simply a difficult flavor combination to get right!
While sweet-loving kids may enjoy this one, note that this variety — along with all the other ones in this ranking — contains a small amount of caffeine from green tea extract. The amount is minimal, but it's still worth keeping in mind.
5. Black Cherry
From this point forward, I'm happy to report that every Sparkling Frost Water is very good. This Black Cherry flavor marks the point where the lineup shifts from drinks I'd skip to ones I'd buy again.
What impressed me the most about the Black Cherry variety is how accurately it delivers on its promise. Some fruit-flavored beverages barely resemble the fruit pictured on the label, but that isn't the case here. The cherry flavoring is spot on: It's bold, rich, instantly recognizable, and strikes a nice balance of fruitiness and sweetness.
The reason it landed in fifth place comes down to personal preference rather than any major flaw. Compared to the higher-ranking flavors, this one is more intense. I tend to gravitate toward lighter flavors that are especially refreshing on warm days. Still, if cherry is one of your favorite flavors, there's a good chance you'll enjoy this variety very much.
4. Classic Lemonade
This lemonade-flavored Frost Water leaned a bit watery, which muted the overall flavor. It tasted slightly diluted, as if the manufacturer tried to stretch the lemon flavor out too much. Instead of being crisp and bright, as good lemonade should, it came across as somewhat flat. There is still sweetness, along with tartness and acidity, but the drink lacks the zesty lemon intensity that gives lemonade its character.
Don't get me wrong, the classic lemonade profile is definitely there; it's just soft and understated. To me, it tastes more like a mild, sweet lemon drink that, while still refreshing, was more restrained than I'd prefer. In a way, it's almost the opposite of the black cherry variety — where that one was too bold and in-your-face, this one is overly light and subtle. But if I had to choose between the two, I'd go with this one because it's lighter and easier to sip.
3. Pink Grapefruit
Grapefruit is one of my family's favorite flavor profiles (looking at you, grapefruit Bubly), so I was genuinely excited to try the Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Frost Water. The verdict? This one is quite delicious and easily one of the stronger flavors in the lineup.
Grapefruit juice is listed second on the ingredient list, and you can absolutely taste it. The flavor comes through clearly and feels natural, with a bright citrus punch that's nicely balanced between fruity sweetness and that signature grapefruit tang. And unlike the classic lemonade variety, this doesn't taste watered down.
Chilled over ice in my favorite insulated cup, this is the kind of drink I would finish quickly on a hot day. It's very refreshing, with a touch more sweetness than a purely tart grapefruit — though not enough to throw off the balance completely. Ultimately, this sparkling water landed in third because the top two offered more balanced sweetness and fuller flavor.
2. Black Raspberry
Upon first sip, the Black Raspberry variety immediately reminded me of mixed berry pie filling — rich, jammy, and intensely flavored. Its dessert-like taste really took me by surprise. And even though the ingredient label lists only apple and blackberry juice, the flavor profile comes across as way more complex. I picked up notes of blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry, all working together to create a deeply flavorful berry blend that's absolutely delicious.
What really stands out in this sparkling water is its full-bodied, well-balanced flavor. It is tasty from start to finish, with a sweetness that leans toward jam-like rather than candy-like or sugary. And there's just enough tart to keep it from feeling one-note.
Visually, it's just as appealing, with a vibrant fuchsia color that matches the intensity of the flavor. Overall, Black Raspberry gained lots of points for its smooth balance and surprisingly delicious and rich berry flavor.
1. Orange Mango
Landing in the top spot on this ranking is Orange Mango. This sparkling water ultimately reigned supreme mainly because I would reach for it again and again. There's something about its balance, brightness, depth, and overall drinkability that makes it more craveable than the rest of the lineup.
Even now, after the tasting, I'm still thinking about how well-balanced the flavors are in this drink. It's refreshing and full of great flavor, with citrus notes that come through while still letting the deep mango flavor make itself known. Nothing about this drink tastes overpowering or artificial — just a clean, easy-to-drink flavored sparkling water.
At 65 cents a bottle, it's one of the best value finds at Aldi that one can get. I could stockpile this in my fridge for an everyday drink without getting tired of it. And even if it were priced higher, I'd still buy it. Simple, refreshing, and flavorful, it stands out as the clear winner in the lineup.
Methodology
To rank Aldi's Sparkling Frost Waters, I tried all seven flavors available at my local Aldi store. Each comes in a 17-fluid-ounce plastic bottle, and I completed the taste test over the course of a single morning. I took several sips of each flavor, cleansing my palate with filtered water between tastings.
Flavor was the primary factor in this ranking: Did the drink taste like the flavor listed on the bottle? Was it balanced and refreshing, or was it overly sweet and artificial-tasting? I also noted the drink's color when relevant. Nutrition was not a factor in the rankings.
In general, the top-ranking Sparkling Frost flavors were well-balanced and refreshing, and matched the flavor on the bottle. The lower-ranked ones lacked depth, tasted muted, and simply weren't as enjoyable as the top performers.