7 Aldi Sparkling Frost Waters, Ranked

These days, consumers are skipping sugary sodas in favor of better-for-you beverages with perks like no added sugar and zero calories. Few categories have benefited more from this shift than sparkling water, an industry now worth $53 billion and projected to reach $136 billion by 2034.

I'm one of those shoppers myself. Living in Southern California, where warm weather abounds, I'm frequently looking for something refreshing to sip on during the workday. And if that drink is healthier and functional? Even better.

Lately, that drink has been Aldi's Sparkling Frost Water, a line of flavored sparkling waters sold under the company's PurAqua brand. Available in a variety of fruit flavors and fortified with vitamins and antioxidants, they're similar to Sparkling Ice but much cheaper. At 65 cents per bottle (59 cents on sale), the question isn't whether Aldi's Sparkling Frost Waters are worth buying, but which flavors you should get. To find out, I sampled every variety available at my local Aldi store and ranked them from worst to best.



Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.