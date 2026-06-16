Why Burger King Was Once Sued Over A $1 Cheeseburger Promotion

The Miami-based fast food giant Burger King operates around 19,000 restaurants worldwide. With a footprint that large, there are sure to be some legal troubles eventually. But while there have been several Burger King scandals over the years, the lawsuit over its $1 double cheeseburger promotion is a bit unusual. The U.S. is a litigious country, so it is little surprise that Burger King was sued over the size of the Whopper in the past. However, regarding the $1 cheeseburger, the lawsuit came from within. It was the franchise owners who took legal action over this particular promotion.

Back in 2009, we were still in the midst of The Great Recession. To try to pump up sales, the BK executives decided to push out a promotion from October 2009 to April 2010, during which the chain's double cheeseburger would only cost a buck. By November, The National Franchisee Association (NFA), representing the vast majority of Burger King franchisees (over 80%, according to NBC News), filed a lawsuit against the company in an attempt to claw back control over pricing.

The issue at hand was that lowering the price of a double cheeseburger so drastically meant that, across the board, these franchise owners would be selling the sandwich at a loss of $0.10 or more. At first glance, that dime may not seem like a whole lot of money to lose, but selling any product at a loss can have a tremendous negative effect on a business. In short, the franchisees weren't happy.