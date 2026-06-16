Use Leftover Rice For This Indian-Style Side That Might Outshine The Main Course

What else can you do with leftover rice besides turning it into a bowl of fried rice? A lot, as it turns out. Some of the most delicious ways to use leftover rice are inspired by cuisines all around the world, tapping into dishes you might not have heard of before. Should the craving ever strike for rice that is crispy and savory rather than fluffy and mild, Indian pakora is the dish to make. Day-old rice one minute, a spectacular side dish the next — this is how you truly revamp yesterday's meal.

Pakora is essentially just deep-fried vegetable fritters. Over in India, it's usually made with potatoes and other veggies, sometimes including meat or paneer cheese. These ingredients are seasoned with spice staples like turmeric, chili powder, and garam masala, before being tossed in besan (chickpea flour), and deep-fried to golden, crispy perfection. Straight from the hot pan, this ubiquitous dish becomes a delight anywhere it appears, from street food carts and home kitchens to restaurants and even weddings.

Rice pakoras (also called chawal ke pakode) bring cooked rice into the recipe by mashing it into a paste-like texture. It is then mixed with vegetables, spices, and flour, and rolled into bite-sized balls for deep-frying. The rice, having spent a night or two in the fridge, is slightly drier and firmer than when it's freshly cooked. That's exactly what gives the pakora the most satisfying crispy bite, while the remaining starch still offers a tender, chewy interior. Considering how well rice absorbs flavors, rest assured, pakoras are pure flavor bombs in your mouth, exploding with earthy, savory, and subtly spicy notes.