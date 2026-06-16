Use Leftover Rice For This Indian-Style Side That Might Outshine The Main Course
What else can you do with leftover rice besides turning it into a bowl of fried rice? A lot, as it turns out. Some of the most delicious ways to use leftover rice are inspired by cuisines all around the world, tapping into dishes you might not have heard of before. Should the craving ever strike for rice that is crispy and savory rather than fluffy and mild, Indian pakora is the dish to make. Day-old rice one minute, a spectacular side dish the next — this is how you truly revamp yesterday's meal.
Pakora is essentially just deep-fried vegetable fritters. Over in India, it's usually made with potatoes and other veggies, sometimes including meat or paneer cheese. These ingredients are seasoned with spice staples like turmeric, chili powder, and garam masala, before being tossed in besan (chickpea flour), and deep-fried to golden, crispy perfection. Straight from the hot pan, this ubiquitous dish becomes a delight anywhere it appears, from street food carts and home kitchens to restaurants and even weddings.
Rice pakoras (also called chawal ke pakode) bring cooked rice into the recipe by mashing it into a paste-like texture. It is then mixed with vegetables, spices, and flour, and rolled into bite-sized balls for deep-frying. The rice, having spent a night or two in the fridge, is slightly drier and firmer than when it's freshly cooked. That's exactly what gives the pakora the most satisfying crispy bite, while the remaining starch still offers a tender, chewy interior. Considering how well rice absorbs flavors, rest assured, pakoras are pure flavor bombs in your mouth, exploding with earthy, savory, and subtly spicy notes.
Rice pakoras are more exciting than ordinary fritters
For such a budget-friendly and simple dish, rice pakoras can be captivating on the dining table. Needless to say, there are some Indian spice blends you should always add to your recipes. Garam masala is irreplaceable when it comes to spiced complexity and aromatic structure, but herbs (both dried and fresh) like cumin, fenugreek, coriander, and curry leaves can also do wonders. If spiciness is your thing, drop a few slices of green chili peppers in and brace yourself for fiery sparks in each bite, or utilize minced ginger or onions for a subtle warmth instead. Yogurt, surprising as it sounds, is another handy ingredient, especially if you want pakoras with a tangy richness and softer texture. Similarly, shredded cheese makes rice pakoras a joy to bite into, both as a party snack and a dinner side dish.
If you want the rice pakoras to dazzle at dinner, make sure to give them some proper company. A good dip will be much appreciated, whether it's a simple ketchup or a spread of chutney. In true Indian style, you can serve pakoras with kadhi pakora — a spiced yogurt stew that turns these bite-sized treats into a full-on main course. Just the same, other Indian-style stews, like a spicy aloo curry, would be fantastic with a few rice pakoras bulking it up. With smaller pakora balls, you can also have a crowd-pleasing appetizer simply by serving them over a spread of yogurt and garnishing with bits of fruit or veggies.