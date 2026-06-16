What's The Actual Difference Between Helles And Pilsner?

Set side by side, glasses of pilsner and helles can be nearly indistinguishable to the naked eye. They are both clear and gold, seemingly identical in color and body. However, if you lift them each to your nose — or, much better, to your lips — the difference begins to make itself clear. These beers do share some key characteristics, as well as a deeply intertwined history, but they are quite different on the palate.

Both helles and pilsner are lagers, meaning that they are brewed and conditioned at cold temperatures with a bottom-fermenting yeast. This production method is responsible in part for the clear, crisp taste shared by both varieties. Beyond that, these two beers also often rely on very similar grain bills, meaning the quantities and types of malted barley used in the brewing process can be nearly identical. Under the German beer purity law that, of course, leaves just one thing that could be the difference: hops. With helles and German pilsner, the major difference comes down to the pilsner having a much more pronounced hop character. Both beers are light and crisp, but German pilsners have a distinct bitterness and hop aroma, while helles is dominated by a clean, bready malt flavor.

Looking at the difference between these two German beer styles, however, is ignoring one very important factor. Both helles and German pilsner actually owe their existence to a third beer variety. To really understand these beers, we must cross the border into Czechia, to a town called Plzeň (Pilsen), where the Czech pilsner was first created.