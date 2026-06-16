Stop Taking Shots — Bartenders Swear By Drinking Reposado Tequila This Way

Tequila is the party catalyst for many in their formative drinking years. That's when you learn the a time-tested ritual: Lick salt, down the tequila shot, crunch down on a lime. This is all fine for burgeoning party-goers, but it's certainly not doing the tequila any justice, rather reducing it to a (stereotypically regretful), grimace-inducing "whooo" moment. Pablo Antinori, co-founder and director of Agave Spirits for Socorro Tequila let us in on the way that he, and many experienced bartenders, prefer to enjoy tequila, instructing, "Quality tequila can and should be sipped."

When asked about a better way to enjoy the spirit, Antinori responds, "These days, who shoots tequila?" Unfortunately, he might be underestimating how often people ask for a shot and, thinking they'll have a better experience than buying the cheapest jet fuel, order a premium iteration like reposado. But what are they missing out on?

Antinori explains that when it comes to refined types of tequila, quality producers are going to lengths to create superior spirits. He says, "As tequila makers, our goal is to craft a spirit with delicious nuances. The flavors we can impart on, for example, a Blanco or a Reposado are different. Even though we are aging our Reposado in oak barrels, we still want the flavor of agave to shine while being complemented by the delicate influence of maturation." Whether it's unaged blanco, aged reposado, or añejo, shooting tequilla will skip any nuance in taste. Tequila reposado, meaning "rested," retains the expression of less-aged blanco tequila, with a touch of oak from at a minimum two months of barrel aging. Antinori wants people to enjoy agave's innate flavor as well as the intricate flavors that come with time. This means taking your time to sip tequila conscientiously.