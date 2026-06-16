What Color Raw Steak Should Actually Be
U.S. beef prices are the highest they've been in 70 years. Ground beef currently averages around $6.89 per pound, and when home cooks want to enjoy something a little fancier, it's going to cost them. As of April, beef steaks cost an average of $13.02 per pound. That price tag is even higher for more premium cuts like choice ribeye ($14.49) and sirloin steak ($14.27). With prices like these, it's extra important to score the best possible cut in the meat display — and the first thing you might notice, even before the price, is the color.
Today's expert tip comes from chef Marc Forgione, a winner on "The Next Iron Chef" and restaurateur who recently participated in the launch of Red Barn Creamery Butter. Forgione shared with us his go-to visual cues for spotting the freshest steak at the grocery store or butcher counter. According to the chef, raw steak should always be bright red in color. If it's any other color, stay away.
"Like anything, I think you can almost tell, first and foremost, just by looking at it," the chef explains. It's worth noting that where a particular cut is located on the steer can slightly affect its color. Ribeye and New York strip steaks offer the brightest cherry red, while flank steaks are naturally a tad darker. However, as a general rule, purple-hued beef should be avoided at all costs. Ensuring maximum freshness is particularly important when preparing dishes that feature raw, uncooked meat, like steak tartare, where no forgiving cooking techniques can help mask an "off" flavor.
Bright cherry red is a steak-buying green flag
To ensure you're getting the best possible cut for your money, pick up the package and give it a close inspection. "With a steak, obviously, it's, you know, the marbling, the fat content," Forgione notes regarding the meat's appearance. "And then even to the touch. It should feel as close to alive as you can get." Vibrant, elastic beef that looks like it came straight from a grassy field is always a good sign. Additionally, keep an eye out for the words "USDA Prime beef" on the label. This is the highest grade of store-bought steak available, indicating a visible ripple of luscious, all-over marbling. That intramuscular fat should look like ribbons, not concentrated globs or caps.
Beyond discoloration, Forgione highlights another major indicator of freshness and overall quality: smell. A raw steak emitting a notably fragrant odor should be avoided. When in doubt, trust your gut. "If it looks like something you don't want to eat, I wouldn't eat it," the chef advises. Word to the wise: Some stores are consistently better than others for finding affordably-priced, high-quality steaks. To help steer discerning omnivores in the right direction, we've rounded up the seven grocery chains with the best steaks, according to shoppers.