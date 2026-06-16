What Color Raw Steak Should Actually Be

U.S. beef prices are the highest they've been in 70 years. Ground beef currently averages around $6.89 per pound, and when home cooks want to enjoy something a little fancier, it's going to cost them. As of April, beef steaks cost an average of $13.02 per pound. That price tag is even higher for more premium cuts like choice ribeye ($14.49) and sirloin steak ($14.27). With prices like these, it's extra important to score the best possible cut in the meat display — and the first thing you might notice, even before the price, is the color.

Today's expert tip comes from chef Marc Forgione, a winner on "The Next Iron Chef" and restaurateur who recently participated in the launch of Red Barn Creamery Butter. Forgione shared with us his go-to visual cues for spotting the freshest steak at the grocery store or butcher counter. According to the chef, raw steak should always be bright red in color. If it's any other color, stay away.

"Like anything, I think you can almost tell, first and foremost, just by looking at it," the chef explains. It's worth noting that where a particular cut is located on the steer can slightly affect its color. Ribeye and New York strip steaks offer the brightest cherry red, while flank steaks are naturally a tad darker. However, as a general rule, purple-hued beef should be avoided at all costs. Ensuring maximum freshness is particularly important when preparing dishes that feature raw, uncooked meat, like steak tartare, where no forgiving cooking techniques can help mask an "off" flavor.