7 Ice Cream Treat Brands Every Kid Loved Growing Up In The '60s

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If we had to guess your favorite ice cream brand, we'd start with Häagen-Dazs. If that was wrong, we'd offer up Ben & Jerry's, or maybe Tillamook. Are any of those correct? We knew it. Okay, we had a pretty good chance of getting it right, considering these are some of the biggest and most popular ice cream brands in the country (and some of our taste testers' favorites, too).

A few decades ago, though, the ice cream market looked pretty different. Instead of heading to the freezer aisle, you might head to your local drug store for your favorite flavor. If you wanted something special, you might treat yourself to a feast of two dozen scoops, carried over by a group of four servers to the tune of sirens.

If you're wondering what on Earth we're talking about, we don't blame you. To clear things up, let's take a sweet walk down memory lane and remember some of the ice cream treats and brands every kid loved growing up in the 1960s.